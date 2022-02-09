Parliament Halla-aho, who takes over the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee, tweets in Ukrainian: Basic Finns support Ukraine’s right to decide to join international organizations

Halla-aho also opened her thoughts on Russia and NATO in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “However, Russia’s goals towards its neighbors are not legitimate and therefore cannot be made sustainable and fair compromises,” he wrote.

Parliamentary Member of Parliament likely to rise to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee Jussi Halla-aho (ps) confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that the Finnish Parliament and the Basic Finns support Ukraine’s integrity, the right to self-defense and the right to decide on its own accession to international organizations.

Halla-aho posted a tweet in Ukrainian addressed to, among others, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Finland Olga Dibrovalle.

Insurance and the change in the chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs is due to Mika Niikon (ps) Tuesday’s tweet, which, after receiving a large burst of criticism, Niikko announced on Tuesday night that he was resigning from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Niikko suggested that the French president Emmanuel Macronin or someone else should now “step into the public eye and say that Ukraine will not join NATO”.

Russia has demanded that no new countries from Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, join NATO. It has amassed a significant amount of troops on the Ukrainian border, as a result of which the threat of war in Europe has increased.

The United States and NATO have made no promises to stop NATO’s proliferation.

Finland has also emphasized that it will retain the opportunity to apply for NATO membership.

Tuesday Halla-aho also wrote On Facebook broadly from their own views on Ukraine, Russia and tensions in Europe.

He stated, as a general principle, that diplomacy only makes sense if the goals and demands of both parties are in some way legitimate and if a compromise can be reached that both parties can live with.

“However, Russia’s goals towards its neighbors are not legitimate and therefore cannot be made sustainable and fair compromises,” he wrote.

“No one is threatening Russia militarily, and therefore Russia cannot, based on its legitimate security interests per se, demand that its neighbors submit to Russian hegemony or restrict their own freedom of action in foreign and security policy,” Halla-aho continued.

Halla-ahon In the view of Ukraine, there is no solution that is both satisfactory to Russia and acceptable to Ukraine’s legitimate interests and to the principles of international law.

“Therefore, negotiation is either useless or completely immoral.”

According to Halla-aho, a strong interest must be created for Russia not to attack Ukraine or elsewhere. The threshold for attack must therefore be raised as high as possible.

He said it was unrealistic to assume that Ukraine would soon become a member of NATO or that NATO or the United States would go to war to defend Ukraine.

Instead, he said it would be “realistic and effective” to help Ukraine with arms deliveries.

NATO debate Halla-aho participates by writing that it is “extremely naive” to oppose membership on the grounds that nothing threatens Finland or that membership would make Russia feel threatened by Finland.

On the other hand, he also considers it blue-eyed that Finland could go to NATO at any time.

“‘The NATO option, understood in this way, is self-deception, and talking about it is just an established way of not saying jute or sharing the matter.”

Halla-aho himself does not take a stand on the matter in his writing.

“Whatever one thinks of NATO membership at the level of principle, in these times of social polarization, disinformation and hybrid influence, the membership process would be a domestic political nightmare,” he notes.

Halla-aho sees dual citizens who have emigrated from Russia as an interest that Russia may be tempted to take to protect. In his view, the emergence of such interests should be prevented.

Halla-aho also opposes Russian land trades, accession to the Ottawa Landmine Treaty and energy dependence on Russia.

