Parliament Halla-aho, who takes over the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee, on arms aid to Ukraine: “There is a need to discuss this issue”

On Thursday, the basic Finns decided to nominate Jussi Halla-aho, the party’s former chairman, as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. The final choice will be made by the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

BASIC FINNISH the parliamentary group decided on Thursday to nominate the former chairman of the party Jussi Halla-ahoa Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The choice was unanimous. There were no other candidates.

The position of chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee opened when the MP Mika Niikko (ps) resigned on Tuesday Following the criticism of the tweets on Ukraine and NATO.

The chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the division of parliamentary groups has belonged to the basic Finns during this parliamentary term, so the election of a new chairman was made from their ranks. However, the final choice will be made by the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Jussi Halla-aho to take over the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee – Purra: “This place is definitely the most suitable for him”

Read more: Raising Halla-aho to the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee is logical for basic Finns – not everyone likes it in Parliament

Halla-ahOLTA was asked after the election what he wants to change in his new position.

He stated that there is a fairly broad consensus on foreign and security policy issues in Finland and that he has no very radical plans.

Halla-aho also briefly commented on the tense security situation in Europe, among other places.

Halla-aho stated on Wednesday In his Facebook postthat in the mutual situation between Ukraine and Russia, “negotiations are either futile or completely immoral.”

He was asked to specify whether he therefore thought that negotiations with Russia should not be held to resolve the crisis.

Halla-aho’s party colleague, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Packalén time resent the statement on their own blog.

“You always have to negotiate, of course. That is how conflicts can probably be avoided. But of course there are things that really don’t have anything to negotiate, ”Halla-aho said.

He continued, that Russia is occupying him to understand the Crimean peninsula in violation of international law, and it is therefore difficult to see what the negotiating positions could be, for example, with regard to Crimea, or what could be with regard to supporting terrorists in eastern Ukraine.

“I understand it is an internationally widely condemned activity and it is an activity that is quite difficult to reach a compromise that can withstand daylight. It is possible to negotiate in what order and in what way and when Russia intends to leave the illegally occupied Crimea and in what way Ukraine will regain control of its own internationally recognized territory. “

Halla-aho also wrote in his text that a realistic and effective way to help Ukraine defend itself is, for example, arms transfers.

He was therefore asked whether Finland should be active in arms exports to Ukraine. No arms aid has been delivered from Finland to Ukraine.

Halla-aho made it clear that her opinion is not central to the matter now.

“Finland has a certain official line here, which of course can live. There is a need for a debate on the subject, ”he said.

He also said on a personal level that he sees arms aid as “the best means available to maintain peace”.

“I myself am pleased that many countries have, of course, provided such support to Ukraine, in addition to diplomatic support.”

Committee on Foreign Affairs The chairmanship is considered an important foreign policy task, in which Finland and Finland’s positions are also represented internationally.

Committee tasks include dealing with significant Government Contracts. It also deals with issues such as the common foreign and security policy, foreign trade policy, development cooperation and also the EU’s common foreign and security policy.

Halla-aho (b. 1971) has a doctorate in philosophy. He chaired the Basic Finns in 2017–2021. He has also been sitting in the European Parliament from 2014 to 2019. Member of Parliament Halla-aho has been in 2011–2014 and again since 2019.

He served as chairman of the Parliamentary Administrative Committee from 2011 to 2012, when he resigned. The background was how Halla-aho commented convictions received in public.