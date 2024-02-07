Parliament | Halla-aho receives heavy criticism from SDP – These incidents in his activities rub the opposition

Only part of the criticism of Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) is aimed at his activities as Speaker of the Parliament.

Sdp's chairman Antti Lindtman (sd) according to the Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) has not been able to function as speaker as required by his position.

“Halla-aho has clearly not been able to place himself in the position required by the speaker's task, as if unifying the parliament, also as an actor who secures the conditions for the opposition and rises above the nation's day-to-day politics,” Lindtman criticized Halla-aho harshly at the opening of the Diet In IS's live broadcast on Wednesday.

According to Lindtman, efforts have been made to give Halla-aho feedback on its activities throughout last fall.

“When he hasn't shown any visible signal so far that he would be ready to change his actions so that he could function as speaker in a way that unites the parliament, I hope that by now Halla-aho would hear this very broad message from this parliament and would be ready to examine his own actions” , Lindtman continued.

In the message, he referred to the speaker's election that took place on Tuesday, where Sdp refused to vote for Halla-aho as speaker of the parliament. Other parties also joined the protest: Halla-aho received only 91 votes in the speaker's election, which he I liked it myself as showing the middle finger to his constituents.

Halla-ahon since last summer, his activities as speaker of the parliament have attracted criticism from the opposition, especially the chairman Tytti Tuppurainen in the mouth-talking Sdp parliamentary group.

There has also been criticism of the Greens and the left-wing coalition, although less publicly: for example, the chairman of the Greens' parliamentary group Atte Harjanne (green) stated on Tuesdaythat he has no objections to the way Halla-aho has led the speech in the plenary sessions.

What has practically rubbed off on the opposition in Halla-aho's operation?

The most significant example of this was seen last summer, when Halla-aho didn't invite convened the parliament in the middle of the summer break because of the racism debate that was going on at the time, even though the entire opposition demanded it.

At the time, SDP's Antti Lindtman described Halla-aho's decision as “a sad moment in the history of Finnish parliamentarism”. Also several jurists held Halla-aho's solution as problematic.

Halla-aho justified the decision at the time by saying that interrupting the session break would be a very rare measure with a high threshold and which would require a majority of all MPs to back it, not just representatives of the opposition parties.

Criticism last fall, the opposition was also raised by the fact that Halla-aho was absent from the parliamentary debate, an MP By Kim Berg (sd) to speak.

In his speech, Berg asked the Prime Minister From Petteri Orpo (kok), what does Orpo think about “neo-Nazi events and the participation of government party representatives in such events”. Berg was presumably referring to the then Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm to Junnila (p.s.).

According to HS's information, Halla-aho's actions were criticized afterwards in the Speaker's Council.

In autumn Sdp blamed Halla-aho from inappropriate insinuation. The incident was related to Halla-aho's comments In an interview with Iltalehti after MP Piritta Rantanen (sd) had accused Halla-aho by the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) for protecting during Question Time when this combined the discussion on Sdp and Greens issues.

“What probably caused Rantanes to feel bad, along with his other problems, was the fact that… So it's a common practice during question time that if the questions announced by two groups in advance are related, then they are dealt with together,” Halla-aho commented on Rantanen's accusation. then.

“I wondered if there are some problems behind his unprecedented behavior. I did not refer to any specific problems”, Halla-aho later justified his comment.

Part however, the criticism has been aimed at statements made completely outside the speaker's role.

This has been influenced by the fact that Halla-aho, in addition to the role of Speaker, has also acted as the presidential candidate of the Basic Finns. As a presidential candidate, he has also been asked to take a stand on political issues in different ways than the speaker would otherwise be asked.

However, Halla-aho is not the first speaker as a presidential candidate. The last time the speaker was a candidate in the presidential election was in 2000, when the coalition Riitta Uosukainen sought a place.

Criticism in the opposition, among others, Halla-aho's actions in Yle's election machine have aroused concern proposal that parliamentarians should be Finnish citizens by birth.

For example, a Green MP Bella Forsgren at that time considered Halla-aho's position to be exclusionary and a kind of “salon racism”.

At the beginning of the year, Halla-aho presented Yle as “very strongly” leaning to the left and demands that its funding be cut

“Generous funding and an open minded mentality leads to rot, corruption and good brother and good sister networks”, Halla-aho justified his position at the time.

“This is yet another speech that is not suitable for the speaker representing the entire parliament,” Sdp's Tuppurainen assessed Halla-aho's statement at the time.

Halla-aho In the fall, criminal reports were also filed by the deputy councilor of the Helsinki Greens Only from Tuomi and a comedian From Iikka Kivebecause they had called him or his politics on messaging service X fascist.