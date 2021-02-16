Parliament Government responds to three opposition parties’ interim question on EU recovery package – Live broadcast

The Coalition Party is also due to submit its own motion of censure today.

Government answers the question of Finland’s participation in the EU recovery package to the intermediate question of basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the now movement in Parliament today.

The parties that asked the intermediate question believe that the EUR 750 billion support package is not in Finland’s interests. They also fear that the billion package will not be a one-off.

As an alternative to the recovery package, the opposition parties are proposing that each member state borrow the amount it needs from the market on its own and at its own risk.

Coalition is not involved in the three-party interlocutory question, but is due to submit its own motion of censure on the matter today in the context of the parliamentary debate.

The Coalition Party did not want to join the opposition issue of other opposition parties, because their attitude towards the EU is more critical than the Coalition Party’s line. The interlocutory question of the three parties talks about, among other things, holding a referendum on Finland’s EU membership.

The parliamentary debate begins with the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) a reply, followed by a hearing with the first signatory to the interlocutory question, the Jussi Halla-ahon speaking turn. After this, the group speeches of the parliamentary groups will be heard.

Plenty of time has been set aside for parliamentary debate, as there are no other issues on the parliamentary agenda today.

The motions of censure will be voted on tomorrow in the plenary session of Parliament.

The intermediate issue is the strongest weapon the opposition can use to try to overthrow the government.