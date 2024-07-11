The plenary session of the Parliament has approved this Thursday by a very large majority – 107 votes in favour, 26 against and two abstentions – to use the express procedure of a single reading to reform the regulations of the Chamber and allow, among other things, that the deputies of Junts Carles Puigdemont and Lluís Puig can vote from abroad, where they went in 2017 to avoid being judged by the process and where they remain awaiting amnesty. The reform will be definitively approved in the session of July 25. The text has prospered in this first step thanks to the votes of the pro-independence groups, PSC and comuns. The socialists have gone from appealing the measure before the Constitutional Court, in the last legislature, to supporting it now. The PP and Vox have voted against, while Aliança Catalana has abstained.

Last June, five days before the constitutive session of the Catalan Chamber, the Constitutional Court unanimously issued a ruling establishing that the reasons for granting a deputy a telematic or delegated vote must be justified and that this exception to in-person voting cannot be granted to someone who is fleeing from justice: “The circumstance in which someone who has voluntarily decided to evade the action of the Spanish criminal jurisdiction and who is subject to a judicial warrant for his arrest cannot be considered a constitutionally valid one,” the court stated. The current reform of the regulations includes a transitional provision specifying that deputies subject to an amnesty law procedure can delegate their vote.

Today’s session in the Parliament was held with the investiture negotiations hovering over the plenary session. The pro-independence groups welcomed the final dismissal of the case. Democratic Tsunami and the imminent return from Switzerland of Marta Rovira, secretary general of ERC (who also fled in 2018), and of the Republican deputy Ruben Wagensberg, on medical leave in that country. The current regulations provide for the possibility of using proxy voting in cases of maternity, paternity or long-term illness. With the reform that has been implemented, it will also include other cases that will be assessed at the discretion of the Board with a reasoned written statement from the affected party.

The PP, which did not mention the Constitutional Court’s ruling in the debate, has vehemently attacked the PSC’s change of criteria and will present an appeal to the Council of Statutory Guarantees. The deadline for submitting amendments ends this Thursday. The court’s ruling stated that the Parliament should not accept the votes of deputies who were abroad. The Board ignored it and allowed them to vote then, and this Thursday as well. It was the PSC that, in the last legislature, was in charge of presenting the appeal that gave rise to that ruling. Now, however, it has changed course to support the text. The leader of the Catalan socialists, Salvador Illa, himself argued in the constitution of the Board that those three votes were not so important because they did not change the majorities.

The President of the Parliament, Josep Rull, during the plenary session.

ALBERT GARCIA

Ferran Pedret, a PSC deputy, defended the constitutional fit of the reform in the debate and maintained that the telematic vote is inspired by the regulations of the Congress and the Senate, and the delegated vote by that of the Assembly of Extremadura. And at the end of his speech he recalled that the amnesty law has just been approved. With such a large majority and in the midst of the investiture talks – Illa and Puigdemont are fighting for the key support of ERC – the debate has been kid gloves. The Republican Marta Vilalta recalled that her group and the CUP wanted to reform the regulations in the previous term but Junts refused, and stressed that the PSC was then presenting appeals to the Constitutional Court. Jeannine Abella (Junts) welcomed the fact that an anomaly was being corrected and hinted that she hopes that the change is not only due to Illa’s desire to be president. Dani Cornellà (CUP) has argued that this reform is due to the fact that the “rules of the game” have changed due to arithmetic and not due to profound changes, and that some – he said in reference to the PSC – not only “kept a low profile, but participated in the repression”. He has also criticised Junts for having “cheated at solitaire” in the previous mandate by maintaining that Puig’s vote was not actually counted. Junts has denied this.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The new regulations will also make the system more flexible so that a party can have its own group, authorising the provisional transfer of a deputy from one group to another. The CUP, therefore, will be able to have a group – it has four seats and the minimum is five – and leaves the far-right party Aliança Catalana in the Mixed Group, which will gain prominence and time. The rule is part of the anti-fascist pact that the promoters signed during the campaign and which they are now going to revalidate. One of the measures that it will incorporate is that institutional declarations are made by majority and not unanimously. The deputy of Comuns Susanna Segovia has recalled that the presence of Vox in the hemicycle prevented institutional declarations against, for example, gender violence or in favour of the right to asylum in the previous legislature.

Only the PP and the far right of Vox and Aliança Catalana (AC) have refused to support the reform. The popular Juan Fernández has reproached the PSC for its change of criteria and for now allowing the vote to those who have fled for political interest, and has said that the investiture negotiations are another chapter in the “serial of the distribution of offices”. Sílvia Orriols, from AC, has abstained, arguing that the text was the result of “Spanishness and the extreme left”. Josep Rull, president of the Parliament, has repeatedly reprimanded the Vox deputy Joan Garriga, who took advantage of his intervention to attack immigration.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter