Parliament From the Sdp’s Lindtman Coalition’s sote plunder: “You have become a non-party!” Live broadcast right now

The plenary vote on the adoption of the reform is due next week before Midsummer.

Parliament discusses on Wednesday the reform of social and health services (sote) in the Great Hall, which has been dragging on for years.

HS shows the conversation live.

Following the adoption of the SOTE report by the Committee on Social Affairs and Health on Tuesday, the reform is now very close to completion.

Discourse began the oitis opposition party with the Coalition Party’s fierce criticism of the reform.

Congressman Pia Kauma reiterated that attempts have been made to reform SOTE for more than 15 years. From Kauma, the reform now under way is “very bad”.

“It doesn’t help treatment faster and doesn’t solve the adequacy of funding,” he rebuked.

“This sote proposal will lead to a significant increase in costs and by no means curb it,” Kauma blamed.

He was also concerned that the reform would significantly limit private service production, which in turn would increase queues, as a significant number of services are now outsourced.

Coalition Party Sari Sarkomaa for its part, it considered that this was not a sote reform but an administrative reform that “breaks more than it builds”.

“Accepting the show means jumping backwards,” he said.

Among other things, Sarkomaa criticized the fact that the reform is not conducive to improving the state of public finances, but rather to weaken it at least throughout the 2020s.

Both Sarkomaa and Kauma also demand the Minister of Family and Basic Services From Krista Kiuru (sd) the answer to why the reform has not listened to big cities. They referred warnings from representatives of large cities including the timetable for the reform and also its content.

Social and Chairman of the Health Committee Markus Lohi (center) seized Kauma’s speech, in which he suggested that in future the share of private service production should not exceed 49 per cent.

Kauma believed that this would lead to a decrease in access to care and an increase in inequality when only the well-off could afford to receive care.

The salmon urged representatives to stick to the truth.

“Such a chapter cannot be found in the articles, in the reasoning, nowhere. It is specifically said that there is no percentage limit, ”he said, referring to the 49% limit proposed by Kauma.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Antti Lindtman in turn, criticized the Coalition for opposing everything.

According to Lindman, the line of the Coalition Party can be summed up as follows: no, no and once again no.

“You have become a non-party!”

Government and the opposition argued during the debate, for example, whether the reform would weaken funding for services or not.

For example, the Coalition Party’s Sarkomaa calculated that EUR 400 million is leaving funding in Uusimaa.

Sdp: n Who is Linden answered the matter with mathematics, which he said his first-class grandchild also understood.

“If I or a representative in Sarkoma has a thousand euros and it gets 200 euros more and then 50 euros are taken out, then is there more money than in the starting situation?”

So more money is coming, Lindén said.

“Here it happens that funding for all regions will increase by about ten percent in real terms plus a change in the cost level plus additional tasks. After that comes the smoothing between the regions, ”Lindén listed.

“Total funding is growing, but there are certain differences and leveling off per capita between regions.”

For a financial discussion also wanted to participate in the Coalition Ben Zyskowicz, who waved the financial statements of the Ministry of Finance in the hall.

He referred to a recent interlocutory debate in which, he said, several government officials argued that funding would increase in all welfare areas and called for a look at the Ministry of Finance website.

“Well, I looked! What survived? Well, of course, it grows as the population grows and sote spending increases. But when compared to the basic career – what would have happened without this reform – then, for example, EUR 65 million will be cut from Helsinki! ”

“It is pointless for Minister Kiuru to turn his head. Take a look at the VM website! And if you say this is wrong, then you are a pretty fakir. ”

Kiuru said the Coalition always brings the same financial allegations into the Chamber, which he says have often been refuted.

Kiuru defended the reform by saying that SOTE co-operation has already taken place in many Finnish municipalities. The municipal-driven model driven by the Coalition Party would therefore no longer be this time.

“We haven’t had a municipal-driven model for years that you’d like to throw.”

Basic Finns Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Ville Tavio seized the provincial elections following the SOTE reform.

He noted that this is already the fifth election and feared this would be likely to lower the turnout when citizens get tired. Politicians again will soon not have time for their work.

“Decision-makers and parties will soon have no choice but to campaign.”

Tavio wanted the elections to be held in connection with the next municipal elections, which would also save on costs, for example.

If the Sote reform accepted, it means that from the beginning of 2023, 21 welfare areas and the City of Helsinki would be responsible for social and health care services and rescue operations.

In order to exercise the highest decision-making power of the welfare areas, regional councils are to be elected every January except in Helsinki.

From 2025 onwards, regional elections are to be held at the same time as municipal elections.

