Parliament Foreign Minister Haavisto’s handling of criminal suspicions will continue in the Constitutional Committee

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto denies having committed any crime.

Parliamentary the constitutional committee will continue on Thursday by the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) handling of criminal suspicions. During the summer break, the members of the Constitution Committee have had more than a thousand pages of preliminary investigation material related to Haavisto’s activities in repatriating Finns who have been in al-Hol.

Chairman of the Constitutional Affairs Committee Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) states that there is no deadline for consideration, but the committee has set aside a good time for it from the beginning of autumn.

Are there any easy conclusions to be drawn from the pre-trial material?

“Actually, it will then be clarified after expert consultations. After all, we rely quite a lot on them in our own work, ”Ojala-Niemelä tells STT.

Thursday expert hearings will be started, which, according to Ojala-Niemelä, will be several meetings. Interim discussions are not intended to take place, but a preparatory discussion will take place after all consultations.

The plenary session of Parliament decides on the possible prosecution. The charge would be heard in the Supreme Court, which has met only four times in the past in the history of the republic.

