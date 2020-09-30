Parliament Foreign Minister Haavisto will be heard by the Constitutional Affairs Committee in connection with suspicions of official crime

The committee is now consulting Haavisto for the first time since the beginning of the year, when the case began.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will be heard in the Parliamentary Constitution Committee on Wednesday in connection with suspicions of official crime.

The purpose of the hearing is to give Haavisto the opportunity to comment on the material gathered during the hearing.

“He has lost all the material that has accumulated here in the committee, expert opinions and others. He now has the opportunity to comment on them, ”says the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd).

Haaviston after consultation the committee will hear more next week former Chancellor of Justice Jaakko Jonkkaa. Jonkka wrote his dissertation on the threshold of prosecution and was involved as a Minister of Trade and Industry Kauko Juhantalo (Central) in a bribe trial in the Supreme Court in 1993. If the charge in the Haavisto case is brought, it will be dealt with in the same way in the Supreme Court.

Haavisto is also given the opportunity to comment on Jonka’s statement. The committee will start a preparatory debate on the case after consultations. According to Ojala-Niemelä, the committee will try to make a decision on the matter by the end of October.

Central Criminal Police doubts Haavisto misconduct and breach of the duty to cooperate. Haavisto has denied having committed a crime.

The suspected crime took place last autumn, when Minister Haavisto decided to transfer the consular head of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Pasi Tuomisen other tasks due to disagreements.

At the heart of the suspicion is that how to help Finns al-Hol refugee camp in Syria should have operated. Later, Haavisto apologized to Tuominen and offered him the opportunity to continue in his position.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs asked in February the public prosecutor to find out whether Foreign Minister Haavisto may have committed a misdemeanor in the consular post. The Attorney General ordered the Central Criminal Police to conduct a preliminary investigation into the matter.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs received the preliminary investigation material before its summer break and began consideration at the beginning of the autumn part-session.

Parliament may decide to prosecute the Minister if, intentionally or through gross negligence, he has materially breached his duties under the Minister’s duties or otherwise acted in a manifestly unlawful manner in the performance of his duties.

Prosecution requires that a majority of the votes cast in Parliament support it.

Parliament will decide on the indictment after the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has issued a report on the matter. The Constitutional Committee is assessing what would possibly be a crime for which Minister Haavisto should be prosecuted.