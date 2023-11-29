Parliament | Finance Minister Purra accused Sdp of “lust taxation”

Parliament passionately debated the opposition parties’ alternatives to the government’s economic policy.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) gave a full-throated criticism of the alternative budgets of the opposition parties, when the parliament discussed on Wednesday the alternatives to the economic policy of the Sdp, the centre, the Greens, the Left Alliance and Liike Nyt.

“It would seem that there is the same guaranteed green-leftist quality that we are going with. Tax extortion on land, at sea and in the air, so that the nasty austerity measures could be canceled and a little more distributed over the old ones”, Purra scolded in his colorful speech.

“These opposition proposals do not add any value to the previous government’s economic policy, which was based on false prophecies of unlimited resources,” he continued.

Specially The alternative budget of the largest opposition party, Sdp, was the target of Purra’s criticism, which, according to the finance minister, was based on the “lust taxation” of people and companies.

“Finland’s national economy is suffering from stunted growth, and Sdp is ready to continue this stunting by killing the conditions for growth with tax increases. 830 million euros in tax increases. Nowhere is there a belief in people’s own responsibility for their own lives. Guaranteed socialism and support policy. If the individual is not already starving under the state, he will starve after this alternative budget,” said Purra.

The center according to Purra, the alternative budget is characterized by “political irresponsibility”. He criticized the center for not daring to join the government.

“In the centre’s alternative budget, more money is allocated to the well-paid guidance managers of welfare areas. More money for the regions to artificially breathe in the rales and regional political influence of the center party”, Purra uploaded.

Purra’s comments received a lot of interjections from the session hall. The deputy speaker who led the speech in the plenary session Tarja Filatov (sd) had to urge MPs to calm down.

Opposition alternative budgets are about the opposition parties each presenting their own alternative to next year’s budget made by the government.

The budget defines how the state collects and spends its money next year. The government has decided, among other things cut social security and reduce taxation. Finland is taking on 11.5 billion more in debt next year despite austerity measures.

Of the opposition parties green, center, Sdp and Left Alliance would cancel the government’s planned cuts to social security. They would also increase taxation.

Parliament’s debate on alternative budgets will take place in the plenary session starting at 2 p.m. HS will show it live.