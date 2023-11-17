Parliament | Exceptional criticism from legal experts to the Constitutional Law Committee: “It has not fulfilled its mission”

According to jurists, the Constitutional Law Committee should have evaluated the effects of the weakening of social security together, as was done, for example, with social security laws.

Legal scholars are exceptionally harshly criticizing the Parliament’s Constitutional Law Committee for handling the weakening of social security.

The committee deals with the cuts presented by the government separately, which is why the legal evaluation of their combined effects will inevitably be incomplete.

The Constitutional Law Committee has previously emphasized many times in similar situations that when the government proposes several cuts to social benefits, the effects of the cuts must be evaluated together.

“The monitoring bodies of international human rights treaties have also required an assessment of the overall effects of cuts when social benefits are cut at the same time,” says the emeritus professor of public law at the University of Helsinki Kaarlo Tuori.

Tuesday four members of the Constitution Committee demanded the committee to combine the processing of the government’s benefit cut proposals and to ask the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for an overall assessment of the basic and human rights effects.

The committee rejected the proposal with the votes of the governing parties and the centre.

Kaarlo Tuori, professor emeritus of general law at the University of Helsinki.

Key ones the weakening of social security proposed by the government is the index freeze of several benefits, the cut of housing allowance and the reduction of unemployment insurance.

The Constitutional Law Committee therefore takes a stand on all these changes to the law separately, even though the cuts in many cases hit the same low-income households.

Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Helsinki Tuomas Ojanen think the procedure of the Constitutional Law Committee is very problematic.

“In practice, the overall effects of the proposals on the social rights protected in the constitution and international human rights cannot now be properly evaluated.”

The State Council has subsequently prepared an overall impact assessment of these cut proposals, but according to legal scholars, it does not sufficiently take into account the basic and human rights perspective.

In the year In 2017, the Constitutional Law Committee decided to combine the processing of government proposals concerning the same issue in connection with social security laws, because they formed a legal entity.

By merging, the committee wanted to ensure that it can properly take into account the requirements of the constitution and international human rights treaties.

“From a legal assessment point of view, it is problematic that the surgeries are handled separately. Especially when they mainly target the same low-income households whose basic rights the committee must take a stand on. When the operations are isolated from each other, the overall picture becomes blurred,” says the emeritus professor of public law Raija Huhtanen.

Raija Huhtanen, emeritus professor of public law.

The freshest according to the Constitutional Law Committee, in its statement on amending the Income Support Act, it ignored international human rights treaties and the practices of their supervisory bodies, because they are not even mentioned in the statement.

“In my opinion, the Constitutional Law Committee has not fulfilled the task set for it in the constitution,” says Tuori.

By international human rights agreements, he refers to the European Social Charter and the UN International Convention on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

“Overall, the government’s cutting proposals reflect both ignorance and indifference to what international human rights treaties and their monitoring bodies require. For this reason, the legal evaluation of the motions falls off the bottom, which the Constitutional Law Committee should always intervene in,” says Ojanen.

Tuomas Ojanen, professor of constitutional law at the University of Helsinki.

Constitution according to the committee’s task is to give its opinion on the constitutionality of the draft laws and other matters that come before it, as well as on the relationship to international human rights treaties.

“It is very special that the Constitutional Law Committee completely ignores international human rights agreements in its opinion on amending the Income Support Act, even though they were brought up both in the government’s presentation and in the experts’ opinions,” says Tuori.

In its statement, the committee only draws the Government’s attention to the inadequacy of the impact assessments and the importance of assessing the combined effects of the government’s proposals. Therefore, it requires the Government to closely monitor the effects of the proposal and, if necessary, take steps to correct the identified problems.

According to Tuori, the shortcomings indicate above all that the preparation of the law in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has failed.

“I have been heard by the parliament since 1972 and have written hundreds of statements. The government’s proposal to amend the Income Support Act is among the ten or five worst.”

All in addition, constitutional legal aspects have been bypassed in the cutting motions by appealing to the fact that they are based on the government program or the state budget. In Ojanen’s opinion, such arguments are artificial and the Constitutional Law Committee should not accept them.

“According to the preliminaries of the Constitution and the well-established advisory practice of the Constitutional Law Committee, basic social rights must also be taken into account when using budgetary authority,” says Ojanen.

In other words, economically justified cuts have their limits if they threaten too much the realization of basic and human rights. Now it has not been properly assessed.