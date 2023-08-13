The ECOWAS parliament met on Saturday to discuss further action in Niger.

The spokesman said that the parliament has not taken any decision but has formed a committee that intends to meet with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who currently holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, to obtain his permission to go to Niger.

Last month, Niger’s army detained President Mohamed Bazoum, dissolved the elected government and seized power, prompting condemnation from forces in the region who activated a military reserve force that they said they would deploy as a last resort if the talks failed.

But the coup leaders have so far rejected diplomatic efforts by ECOWAS, the United States and others, threatening further conflict in West Africa’s impoverished Sahel region, which is already facing a violent insurgency from extremist groups.

Why this interest in the fate of Niger?

• Concerns are not limited to the fate of Niger, which is one of the main producers of uranium and a major ally of the West in the war on terror. Rather, there are other concerns that the world powers have over their strategic interests in West and Central Africa, where seven coups were carried out within three years.

• American, French, German and Italian forces are stationed in Niger to confront the rebellion of local groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS, which has led to the deaths of thousands and the displacement of millions in the Sahel region.

• Russian influence, meanwhile, grows as insecurity grows, democracy is undermined, and leaders seek new partners to restore order.

• Western powers fear that Russian influence will increase if the military council in Niger follows its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, who expelled the forces of France, after two coups in these two countries.

• Mali has been cooperating since then with the Russian private military group “Wagner”, a move that coincided with the escalation of violence there.

• Mali also expelled a United Nations peacekeeping force, which security analysts fear could lead to more conflict.

• Thousands of supporters of the coup demonstrated in front of a French military base in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on Friday.

• It is scheduled to meet the commanders of the armies of the region in the coming days, and if they choose to intervene, it is not clear how long it will take to gather the “ECOWAS” force, how big it will be, and whether it will actually invade Niger.

• Only Cote d’Ivoire mentioned the number of troops it would participate in, while countries including Liberia and Cape Verde said they preferred diplomacy.

• Russia warned of the consequences of taking military action.

• The African Union, the European Union, the United States and the United Nations expressed concern about the detention of the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

• Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Friday that the situation is “rapidly deteriorating” and may amount to a violation of international human rights law.