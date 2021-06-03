Parliament During the parliamentary question time, the Prime Minister’s meal court and the provincial tax were discussed

The cultural and event demonstration on Thursday also received attention during Question Time.

Parliamentary the weekly Question Time was discussed on Thursday specifically by the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the meal tax and the provincial tax combined with social and health reform. HS showed a live broadcast from Question Time.

Question Time began with the chairman of the Basic Finns’ parliamentary group Ville Tavion on the issue of the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin to the meal. In his question, Tavio called for various explanations of how state funds have been used to replace breakfast and cold meals at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta.

In his reply, Prime Minister Marin defended his actions with regard to meals, stating that he had followed the instructions issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, which has been similar to previous prime ministers.

Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Leena Meri continued on the same subject and reprimanded the Prime Minister for his arrogant conduct in handling the meal trial. Meri raised the question of whether the prime minister considers his actions acceptable.

In his reply, Marin emphasized the holistic nature of the prime minister’s duties and stated that the task of the prime minister required a lot of resources.

“I always work when needed,” Marin described the prime minister’s job.

A meal meal after that, the coalition took the debate to the sote reform and in particular to the provincial tax attached to it.

Coalition MP Timo Heinonen in his question questioned the meaningfulness of the provincial tax and asked whether it would come before Parliament during this parliamentary term.

“It is clear that this sote structure will first be implemented and then work will continue on the provincial tax,” Prime Minister Marin commented on the progress of the provincial tax.

In the past, the Left Alliance and the Greens have stated that they will not accept SOTE reform without a provincial tax attached to it. The city center, on the other hand, has been more prepared for the provincial tax during this term of government.

Coalition Heinonen and chairman Petteri Orpo eventually ended up asking the government on a number of separate questions whether a provincial tax is still being introduced to parliament during this parliamentary term and whether the center is in favor of it.

The archipelago did not comment on the center’s position on the provincial tax, citing the fact that a government poll is underway, and not on any individual party.

“There are entries for the provincial tax in the government’s program,” Saarikko, for his part, contented himself with commenting on the tax’s progress schedule.

Also a demonstration in the field of culture and events on Thursday morning received attention during Question Time. The measure is full in a demonstration called opposed cuts in cultural funding and the unfair treatment of the event industry during the corona pandemic.

Member of the Left Alliance Pia Lohikoski asked during Question Time fresh Minister of Science and Culture From Antti Kurvinen (center), how the measures will be taken to open up the event area and adequately secure the livelihoods of cultural and event workers.

In his reply, Kurvinen emphasized that the aim is to open up all operations in Finland. Kurvisen also said that the Art Promotion Center, or Taike, will distribute the first grants to the event and cultural industry on Friday, June 4th.