Parliament | During the last question hour of the Parliament, thanks were given and goodbyes were said

Member of Parliament Antero Laukkanen said that he is particularly concerned about associations that provide food aid.

This one during the last question hour of the parliament, not only was the accounting for the past election period reviewed, but also thanks were given and goodbyes were said. Member of Parliament leaving Parliament Antero Laukkanen (kd) said that at the end of his career, he will take care of associations that provide food aid.

Laukkanen said that his 4-year-old grandson follows his father’s current slow movement and shouts after him, “Dad, Are you sure you’ll be okay?”

“I smile back and say I’ll be fine. But last night I lost sleep wondering how on earth this parliament is going to manage without me. How on earth do all the poor people of Finland make their voices heard here? So I put my faith in you. Please, take care of those who can’t take care of themselves.”

See also "Record Train", "Race Track" - and new fares Christian Democrat MP Antero Laukkanen (center), who suffers from incurable ALS disease, is leaving parliament. Next to me is party colleague Sari Tanus.

Laukkanen said last summer that he has been diagnosed with the incurable motor neuron disease ALS. He had previously announced that he would no longer be a candidate in the upcoming elections.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) responded by thanking Laukkanen for his work around food aid and the cause of the poor.

“You have given such good advice that I have stayed within the guidelines of the advice.”

Kiuru also said that he proposed raising the level of food aid because times are difficult.

Opposition party chairman of the association Petteri Orpo got the last question turn and thanked both the board and the board for the work done.

“I’m sure all of us, everyone in this room, want the best for our country. Then we have slightly different views on how to get there to the best.”

Orpo said that he hopes that the home theaters have also had an “entertaining production season” and the prime minister asked the last question To Sanna Marin (sd).

“Can you still work for a while? The orphan asked.”

“Even the next four years, if you ask me,” Marin replied.

The prime minister also thanked the entire parliament and separately the opposition parties for acting together in big crises.

“This production season is really coming to an end, but next is the citizens’ turn on the stage: let democracy speak, the elections are on April 2.”