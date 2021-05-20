Parliament During Question Time, Minister Kiuru promised significant relief for the event industry in the coming weeks, if the disease situation allows

The mismatch between event and restaurant restrictions surprised the representatives of the governing parties in Parliament.

During Question Time Parliament, including representatives of the governing parties, wondered why the cultural, sports and event sectors, as well as the restaurant sector, on the other hand, were not treated equally when corona restrictions were lifted.

“Grief and disappointment, the experience of injustice and anger. These are certainly the feelings that many cultural and event creators still experience today, and no wonder, as five hundred people can gather in restaurants, but no performers are allowed. On the restaurant terrace. can party without safety gaps, but only six people can be invited to watch a football match on the outdoor court, at safety gaps of two meters, ”the Greens said. Sofia Virta.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) replied that there was a need to discuss how restrictions are made in which areas.

“Yes, it’s clear that these [aloja] treated a little differently, but then on the other hand it cannot be said that there are no restrictions in the restaurant industry, ”he said.

Lark said he was ready to make significant relief to the event area if the disease situation and epidemic management allowed it.

“I have put forward significant changes within the government this week to allow for events in the coming weeks in a much easier way,” he said during Question Time in Parliament.

Kiuru referred to the update of the action plan, the so-called hybrid strategy, which the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) is currently preparing for the summer events.

He pointed out, however, that the disease situation in Finland now does not correspond to the most hopeful ideas.

“It is unfortunate to say that the situation is unfortunate insofar as the good decline in the epidemic situation has come to a halt. It must be taken seriously here so that Finns can enter the backwater phase.”

From the government concrete ways were also found to open events safely. Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) said these include safety gaps, masks, hand hygiene and the fact that the stands can be divided into sections.

The Coalition was amazed at the recent outputs of ministers on social media related to the plight of the event industry. Saarikko’s Tuesday exits fell into disarray On Twitter.

In his tweet, the Minister stated, among other things, that the situation is confusing for cultural and sports actors as well as for the entire event industry, and that he wants the situation to be thoroughly addressed in government negotiations.

“The plight of the industry must be taken seriously,” he wrote.

“Now I have to wonder. Who is the Minister of Culture and Sports criticizing here? Himself? The government? Minister of Crown Kiuru? Who is to blame for the fact that things in the field of culture, sports and events have not been taken care of?” asked the Coalition Sinuhe Wallinheimo.

Saarikko replied that one culprit was missing from the list and that is Korona. He said he understood that the protracted epidemic has led to injustice tightening the mood.