Wopke Hoekstra showed his greenest side on Monday evening during the hearing where he is trying to gain the confidence of the European Parliament as a candidate European Commissioner. But the required two-thirds majority for a decision was not yet there. On Tuesday afternoon, the representatives of the various factions will meet again for consultation.

