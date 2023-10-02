Wopke Hoekstra showed his greenest side on Monday evening during the hearing where he is trying to gain the confidence of the European Parliament as a candidate European Commissioner. But the required two-thirds majority for a decision was not yet there. On Tuesday afternoon, the representatives of the various factions will meet again for consultation.
