Parliament | Did the members of the coalition destroy the protection of the streams by accident? At least four people pressed the wrong button in the voting

Some members of the coalition, including Petteri Orpo, thought they were voting for the second section. If at least six representatives had voted differently, the voting result would have changed.

8.12. 17:46

Part of the MPs of the coalition voted by mistake the section related to the protection of streams to be overturned when the parliament decided on the content of the controversial nature conservation law on Wednesday.

The extraordinary confusion was caused by the fact that the representatives did not notice that the order of the votes had changed and thought they were voting on another article.

A section to be added to the Water Act could, for example, have protected the habitats of migratory fish in construction projects.

Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo and MPs Sari Sarcoma and Timo Heinonen asked for an entry in the minutes immediately after the vote that they had mistakenly voted against the article. An entry in the minutes does not change the voting result, but the votes cast remain valid.

In addition, one representative of the coalition, who remains anonymous, admits to HS that he voted incorrectly, although he did not ask for a record of the matter. Some members of the coalition suspect that there were others who accidentally voted incorrectly.

Streams the section related to protection was defeated by votes of 98–86. If the six who voted against the article had voted for it, the result would have been a tie. In that case, an open ticket vote would have been organized. If the ticket voting had also decided a tie, the matter would be decided by lot.

If seven or more representatives had voted otherwise, the article would have passed.

So there are at least four members of the coalition who voted incorrectly by accident. HS’s round of calls to coalition representatives did not confirm that there were even more of them.

A stream in the protected area in Sandbacka, Vantaa.

Nature Conservation Act the votes concerning the content were held on Wednesday in three parts, section by section. The third of the votes concerned the protection of streams, springs and lime ponds. In that, the group leadership of the coalition gave the representatives a free hand to vote as they pleased, because the issue divided the parliamentary group.

In the government’s original proposal, it was proposed that they be added to the list of water habitat types protected by the Water Act. In the vote against this, there was a position outlined by the center and the opposition in the environmental committee, according to which the increase should not be made.

Originally, there were supposed to be four votes. Because one of the votes was left out due to the previous voting result, some of the members of the coalition thought they were voting on the second section regarding the section on the protection of streams.

Eight of the MPs of the coalition voted for protection and 28 against. You voted for the protection of streams by pressing the no button and for removing it from the presentation with the yes button.

In favor of the protection of the streams, the members of the coalition voted Janne Heikkinen, Atte Kaleva, Marko Kilpi, Terhi Koulumies, Sari Multala, Jaana Pelkonen, Saara-Sofia Sirén and Mari-Leena Talvitie.

Streams Among other things, the entire party leadership, i.e. Orpo, and the vice presidents voted against protection Elina Valtonen and Antti Häkkänen and chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen.

Orpo stated that he had voted to overturn the section by mistake. Valtonen, Mykkänen and Häkkänen say they made their voting decision on purpose.

Yet last week Mykkänen saidthat the removal of the section is not a goal or demand of the coalition, but was part of the “package” formed by the majority of the environmental committee.

“When our representatives in the environmental committee approved this package, I felt that, as a group leader, I should vote this way,” Mykkänen now reasons.

Valtonen, on the other hand, says that voting against the article was “ok” because it would not have been “very precise in terms of migratory fish”.

“At this point, it wouldn’t have been a harm to vote in favor of the article as well,” Valtonen says on the other hand.

Häkkänen, on the other hand, says that he voted against the presented section because, according to him, it would have led to an increase in the legal mess.

HS also reached more than ten other coalition representatives who voted against the stream protection clause. All of them said they voted against on purpose.

Many of them say, like Mykkänen, that they simply voted in accordance with the environmental committee’s report.

Some, like Häkkänen and Valtonen, believe that the proposed article would have been a problematic way to protect streams in one way or another.

In practice the voting result means that the law does not now state that the state of the streams should not be endangered.

The current Water Act mentions noros, springs, flats, kluuvijärvi and small ponds and lakes. According to the section in question, their natural state may not be endangered.

The change would have protected streams in the same way, for example in connection with various construction projects or water intake. It could have meant, for example, more careful construction of crossing points.

It is likely that the change in the Water Act would have affected at least the drains. This is also mentioned in the effects of the bill.

Streams and headwaters are important through both a local and a very wide nature effect, because both are habitat types of the tops of water bodies.