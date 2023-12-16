Parliament | Democrat: The Parliament decided to make an investigation request to the police about Tuesday's demonstration

The plenary session was briefly suspended on Tuesday due to the protest. The session was also interrupted in November, when a demonstration calling for a cease-fire in Gaza was organized in the galleries.

Parliament has decided to make an investigation request to the police about Tuesday's demonstration held in the gallery. The general secretary of the parliament will tell you about it Maija-Leena Paavola Democrat in the interview.

The plenary session of the Parliament was interrupted on Tuesday, when the demonstrators arrived at the public gallery suddenly started throwing play money on MPs. Parliament staff quickly removed the protesters from the galleries. The scene lasted a minute.

According to Paavola, the request for an investigation is already being made as a precaution, because two demonstrations have been seen in such a short period of time. The fact that playing cards were thrown from the stands on Tuesday also contributed to the request for an investigation, writes Demokraati.

The session was also interrupted in November, when a demonstration calling for a cease-fire in Gaza was organized in the galleries. Speaker Jussi Halla-aho said after a demonstration demanding a ceasefire For a Democratthat the parliament goes through its security measures.