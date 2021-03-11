The plenary session of the European Parliament declared the EU a “freedom zone for LGBTIQ people” on Thursday, in response to the setback in rights in some EU countries, especially Poland and Hungary. The resolution was adopted with 492 votes in favor, 141 against and 46 abstentions.

Since March 2019, more than one hundred Polish local and regional administrations have declared themselves free from LGBTIQ ideology. According to these resolutions, local and regional governments must refrain from promoting tolerance towards LGBTIQ people and withdraw financial aid to organizations that work for non-discrimination and equality.

Now, MEPs underline that these LGBTIQ-free zones are framed in a broader context in which this Polish community is subject to increasing discrimination and attacks, especially hate speech by the authorities, public charges (including the president) and media related to the Government. They also denounce the arrest of activists for the rights of these people and the attacks and bans on gay pride demonstrations.

Although the Commission has recently rejected requests for funds within its Polish town twinning program that had adopted resolutions in this regard, the plenary calls for it to go further. The text claims use all available tools, including infringement procedures, Article 7 of the Treaty, and the recently approved regulation to protect the EU budget, to tackle violations of fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people in Europe.

Deterioration in Hungary



The resolution also refers to the worsening situation in Hungary. In November 2020, the Nagykáta town adopted a resolution prohibiting the “dissemination and promotion of LGBTIQ propaganda.” A month later, the national Parliament passed constitutional amendments further restricting the rights of LGBTIQ people, which they do not take into account the existence of transgender or non-binary people and limit their right to family life.

” LGBTIQ people across the European Union should enjoy the freedom to live and publicly display their sexual orientation and gender identity without fear of intolerance, discrimination or persecution, and authorities at all levels of government throughout the Union must protect and promote equality and fundamental rights for all, including LGBTIQ people, ”the MEPs conclude in their resolution.