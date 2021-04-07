Parliament Committee on post-closure restaurant restrictions: Closure of food restaurants before 9 pm “must be behind a particularly high threshold”

The Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health gave the green light to post-closure restaurant restrictions. It requires the government to differentiate between restaurant types and, if necessary, to look more closely at the provincial level.

Parliamentary the social and health committee on Wednesday gave the green light to restaurant restrictions the government has planned for the post-closure period.

According to the government’s bill, the drinking time of restaurants could, if the disease situation so requires, be set to end at 5 pm at the earliest and the catering shops to be closed at 6 pm.

In alcohol-intensive restaurants, the number of customers could be limited to a third of the usual and in other restaurants to half.

Social- and the Committee on Health accepted these restrictions in its report. At the same time, it considered that when the government issues regulations under the law, it should pay close attention to the differences between, for example, food restaurants and on-premises restaurants.

According to the statement made by the committee to Parliament, regulations issued on the basis of the law should take into account the different risk profiles of different types of restaurants and indoor and outdoor spaces. Lighter opening and drinking time restrictions should be targeted at lower-risk activities.

Food restaurants the treatment provoked a debate in committee during the committee proceedings.

Also there was disagreement among the ruling parties about it, the extent to which food restaurants should be allowed to stay open longer than restaurants that mainly serve alcohol.

The Social Democrats wanted to stick to the 18 o’clock closure recorded in the government’s proposal also for food restaurants where there was a willingness among other parties to give food restaurants a longer opening hours.

In the end, no actual amendments were proposed to the bill in this regard. The text and statement of the report address this issue.

The committee writes that closing food restaurants before 9 pm actually means closing several food restaurants. According to it, the regulation to close food restaurants before 9 p.m. must be “behind a particularly high threshold.”

“If the epidemic situation is so difficult that it would be necessary to close it before 9 pm, the committee believes that the Government should rather consider setting a total closure of restaurants under a separate law. In that case, restaurants would be compensated for their losses through a clearer mechanism, ”the report states.

Statutory opening and drinking restrictions are the maximum restrictions that can be invoked when they are necessary to combat an epidemic. In other words, regulations can also provide for lighter restrictions.

Committee according to the second draft statement, when issuing regulations, the government should take into account the regional disease situation and, if necessary, impose restrictions on a smaller area than the province in a differentiated manner.

Currently, restaurant restrictions are very largely provincial, although disease situations vary within them. Only the restrictions of the municipality of Kittilä differ from the restrictions of the rest of Lapland. In Kittilä, restaurants are closed while they are currently open elsewhere in Lapland with certain restrictions.

Finally, the Committee on Social Affairs and Health considers that the financial costs of the restrictions must be compensated for by the catering businesses.

Both the representatives of the basic Finns and the representatives of the Coalition Party objected to the report. Both proposed that the motion be rejected.

At the moment in the worst epidemic areas of the epidemic, there is a complete closure of restaurants until 18 April.

In certain provinces, where the disease situation is less severe, drinking must stop no later than 10 pm and restaurant doors must be closed no later than 11 pm.

In addition, restaurants require extensive hygiene measures. There is also a so-called dance ban, which means that indoors, customers must be instructed to sit still.