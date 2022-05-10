Parliament Committee on Defense: NATO membership would be the best solution for Finland’s security – Live broadcast of the press conference

According to the committee’s statement, Finland does not want any reservations about its membership application.

Parliamentary According to the opinion of the Defense Committee, NATO membership would be the best solution for Finland’s security. On Tuesday, the committee completed its opinion on the so-called topical report, which is closely related to Finland’s NATO process.

“Finland joins NATO to maximize its own security, to defend its own country. This is not directed against anyone, ”said the chairman of the committee Petteri Orpo (kok) at the press conference. HS shows the current event live.

According to the committee’s opinion, Finland does not want any reservations or preconditions for its membership application.

“NATO membership would significantly raise the bar on Russia’s aggression,” the statement said. It argues that bilateral or other multilateral arrangements would not suffice.

Left Alliance Congressman Markus Mustajärvi expressed a dissenting opinion. He criticized the fact that the possible negative effects of NATO membership had not been assessed.

At the press conference, Mustajärvi said that he was opposed to NATO membership because it would make Finland part of the nuclear bloc and bring NATO even closer to strategically important areas of Russia.

Current reporting has been discussed in recent weeks in a total of eleven parliamentary committees.

The report does not take a direct position on Finland’s NATO membership, but it has enabled discussion and access to information for parliamentarians.

As one of the key committees, the Committee on Defense has consulted dozens of experts during the preparation of its opinion.

It and the other committees will give their opinions to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, which will draw up a report on the report.

The deadline for opinions is 11 May, ie Wednesday.

President Sauli Niinistö is scheduled to state his position on Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday, May 12.