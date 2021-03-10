Parliament Committee on Constitutional Affairs: Regulations implementing the Standby Act may remain in force, not applicable in Åland

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs completed its report on the regulations adopted by the government to implement the Emergency Preparedness Act. The regulations may remain in force, but their territorial application must be limited.

Parliamentary The Committee on Constitutional Affairs gave a partial blessing on Wednesday to the regulations implementing the Emergency Preparedness Act on Friday for consideration by Parliament.

At the same time, it confirmed that exceptional circumstances prevailed in Finland.

In its reports, the committee considers that the regulations should remain in force. However, their territorial application must be limited to an amendment repealing the application of the Regulation in Åland.

The Government has proposed that neither of the two regulations be applied in Åland. However, such a limitation is not written in the wording of the regulations as required by the Standby Act, the committee explains.

The committee states separately in its report that even if the change were made by amending the implementing regulation, there is no longer any need to refer the regulation back to Parliament.

The regulations are due to take effect on Thursday. Parliament has two sessions during the day, the latter dealing with regulations.

Committee in its report, it also criticizes the regulation introducing Articles 106 and 107 of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs considers that the regulation of the regulation is partly too transparent. However, the Regulation does not need to be repealed for this reason.

Among other things, the committee draws on the provision of section 106 of the Emergency Preparedness Act, according to which the direct management of state administration communications belongs to the Prime Minister’s Office in order to secure access to information and coordinate government communications in exceptional circumstances.

“The provision means that the direct management of communications between the various ministries as well as state authorities and state institutions would belong to the Prime Minister’s Office. In the Committee’s view, such a competence does not amount to the coordination of communications referred to in the explanatory memorandum, but significantly restricts the ability of the various ministries and public administrations to communicate independently. “, the committee writes.

According to the Government’s explanatory memorandum, direct management of communications would mean communication on the coronary pandemic and its prevention, and coordination of the communication activities of the authorities.

The Committee notes that the provision does not limit the field of communications management in the Prime Minister’s Office to the coronavirus epidemic. Indeed, the provision makes it possible to ensure uniform communication between the state administration in exceptional circumstances in all matters concerning state administration communication, which is not in accordance with the Government’s explanatory memorandum.

At the same time, however, the Committee considers that communication powers cannot be legally used for purposes other than the coronary pandemic.

The Committee also considers that the powers conferred by the article do not directly affect fundamental and human rights, but rather the internal organization of the administration. Therefore, there is no need to repeal the Regulation.

Government On Friday, the Commission issued regulations on the implementation of four sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act: sections 86 and 88 and section 106 (1) and section 107.

When considering the Standby Act, Parliament decides whether the implementing regulation may remain in force or whether it must be repealed in part or in full and whether it is valid for the prescribed period or for a shorter period.

Section 86 enables, among other things, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Regional State Administrative Agency to order social and health care service providers to change their operations. This applies to municipal but also to private service providers.

Section 88 allows municipalities in specifically defined areas to grant the right to deviate from the deadlines for non-emergency health care if it is necessary to provide emergency care.

Section 106 concentrates communication-related power and management responsibility in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Article 107, on the other hand, allows the Government, in exceptional circumstances, to resolve a disagreement between branches of government on the proposal of the Prime Minister as to which authority is to be dealt with in a matter. The Ministry resolves the disagreement within its administration.