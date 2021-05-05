Parliament Coalition Party, Christian Democrats and Movement Now leave interlocutory question on results of framework dispute, live broadcast

The Coalition Party has strongly criticized, among other things, the fact that it was decided to go beyond the previously agreed public finance frameworks next year and in 2023.

Opposition parties the Coalition Party, Christian Democrats and the Movement Now leave on Wednesday an intermediate question on the government’s economic and employment policies.

Coalition said over the weekend to make an intermediate question on the decisions of the government framework dispute.

Christian Democrat and Movement Now agree on the interlocutory question.

Coalition has strongly criticized, among other things, the decision to go beyond the previously agreed fiscal frameworks next year and in 2023. It also considers that employment measures are insufficient.

“The employment goal is being forgotten, the framework for public finances is being forgotten, the credible plan to take over debt is being forgotten. The result of the frame trip was even worse than I feared. All the key things were not done, ”the chairman Petteri Orpo said in an interview with HS.