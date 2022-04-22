Parliament Citizens’ initiative on residence permits for asylum seekers who have lived in Finland for a long time progresses to Parliament

The citizens’ initiative proposes a law in Finland that would allow the state to issue a four-year permanent residence permit to persons who have applied for asylum in Finland before 2017 and have not received a permanent residence permit.

Citizens’ Initiative, seeking to obtain permanent residence permits for asylum seekers who have lived in Finland for a long time is advancing to Parliament. Today, the citizens’ initiative has reached the 50,000 statements of support required for parliamentary consideration, citizensaloite.fiappears on the site.

