Saturday, April 23, 2022
Parliament Citizens’ initiative on residence permits for asylum seekers who have lived in Finland for a long time progresses to Parliament

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in World Europe
The citizens’ initiative proposes a law in Finland that would allow the state to issue a four-year permanent residence permit to persons who have applied for asylum in Finland before 2017 and have not received a permanent residence permit.

Citizens’ Initiative, seeking to obtain permanent residence permits for asylum seekers who have lived in Finland for a long time is advancing to Parliament. Today, the citizens’ initiative has reached the 50,000 statements of support required for parliamentary consideration, citizensaloite.fiappears on the site.

The citizens' initiative proposes a law in Finland that would allow the state to issue a four-year permanent residence permit to persons who have applied for asylum in Finland before 2017 and have not received a permanent residence permit.

