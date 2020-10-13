Upgrade
Parliament Chancellor of Justice criticizes the Government for failing to inform Parliament about EU affairs

October 13, 2020
The decisions concern cases where a so-called U-letter had to be submitted to Parliament within a few weeks, but now it took more than a year and a half or months.

Government attorney general Tuomas Pöysti has issued three decisions accusing the Council of State of failing to immediately forward to Parliament information on the European Commission’s legislative proposals in the manner prescribed by law.

According to the Constitution, the Government must send to Parliament proposals that are decided in the EU, but which would otherwise fall within the competence of Parliament. Proposals are sent by so-called U-letters, which must normally be submitted to Parliament within a few weeks of the proposal being submitted.

The decisions of the Chancellor of Justice concern cases where more than one and a half years or several months had elapsed since the submission of the proposal.

