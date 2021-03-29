Parliament Chairman of the Audit Committee: report on VTV’s operations completed next week or the following week

On Monday, the Bureau of Parliament announced that it would present to the Parliamentary Committee of the Parliament the suspension of the office of Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the National Audit Office (VTV), during the preliminary investigation.

Public finances The report on the National Audit Office (VTV) in the Parliamentary Audit Committee may be completed in early April, says the chairman of the committee Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green) to BTI.

At the beginning of February, the committee announced that it would investigate, among other things, the internal control of the Audit Office.

Alanko-Kahiluoto says that the committee advisers are currently writing a report on the matter. His aim is to convene a meeting next week or the following week at which that draft could be adopted. He appeals to increased public interest.

Parliamentary Bureau announced on Monday that it would perform to the Parliamentary Committee of the Parliament by the Director General of the State Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin suspension for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Parliament announced the matter on Monday after the Bureau had heard Yli-Viikari. The subject of the consultation was the activities of the Executive Director and its impact on the role of the Audit Office.

Yli-Viikari’s operations and spending of money – including travel and representation expenses and the procurement of styling services – have recently been widely discussed in public.

Yli-Viikarin the high cost of missions came to the fore last fall when Yle explained travel invoices from government agencies.

The debate on VTV ‘s affairs intensified in the early part of the year after Evening paper reported that Yli-Viikari had made a considerable number of missions in recent years, but the agency does not know how the accumulated flight points, ie the benefits granted to regular customers, have been used.

In addition, Yli-Viikari, together with another director of VTV, had entered into an agreement in which one of VTV’s employees received a salary for more than two years without any obligation to work, the magazine said.

Yli-Viikari has received a remark from the Parliamentary Ombudsman about illegal proceedings in a civil servant’s salary case.

Since then, questions have also been raised by VTV, among others representation expenses and procurement.