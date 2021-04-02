Parliament Chairman of the Audit Committee Alanko-Kahiluoto: The reduction in VTV’s audit activities has not been raised in the hearings

Pauli Kiuru: “The most important thing is whether the agency does what it has to do, or whether it has hidden agendas.”

Parliamentary Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of Parliament Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto According to (vihr), the decrease in the actual audit activity has not been reflected in the activity reports of the State Audit Office VTV or in staff consultations.

Evening paper and Evening News reported on Friday that the general manager Tytti Yli-Viikari has reduced its inspection and control activities at VTV: one third of all working time in the agency is no longer spent on actual inspection activities.

“Instead, the agency’s very poor working atmosphere has come to the fore in the hearings,” Alanko-Kahiluoto tells HS. Alanko estimates that the bad atmosphere is due to poor communication between management and staff.

Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the State Audit Office VTV.­

“In the background there have also been long-standing budget cuts and organizational reforms, ”says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

“We have required the agency to take steps to improve job satisfaction, but there has been no reduction in the number of audit activities or a shift in focus from non-audit activities. But it may be that it is part of the problem. And if the budget has decreased, it can be required that there be the same number of inspections, ”says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

“This should now be thoroughly investigated,” says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

“After all it’s shocking, ”Alanko-Kahiluoto commented on Iltalehti’s news that inspection reports had been deliberately made more lenient and less critical. Director of VTV, reached by STT Mikko Koiranen denied the allegations on Friday.

According to Iltalehti, the agency sought to eliminate numerous critical findings about the problems Jyrki Katainen (kok) and Alexander Stubbin (Kok) on the implementation of the government’s strategy for promoting cleantech business in the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

“I haven’t come across this before. After all, the agency must be independent, ”says Alanko-Kahiluoto.

The Parliamentary Audit Committee is currently writing a report on the audit of the agency, which will be completed in April. “We have taken up the matter, so we have not neglected our duties,” Alanko-Kahiluoto assures.

“The figures presented in the media will also come to our attention when we discuss the next report of the parliamentary auditors on VTV’s operations and finances,” says Aalnko-Kahiluoto.

Audit Committee member Pauli Kiuru (Kok) commented on Iltalehti’s information on Twitter on Friday, noting that the Audit Committee receives its information from VTV.

“However, the CEO checks the written presentation in advance. The risk of abuse and the possibility of censorship is real, ”Kiuru writes and refers to the agency’s rules of procedure.

Member of Parliament Pauli Kiuru (Coalition Party).­

What do you mean by the risk of abuse?

“If the interests of the subordinate and the supervisor are different, and the subordinate would like to say something, but thinks it doesn’t please the supervisor and it could become a saying, he can leave it out of the report,” Kiuru explains to HS.

“That would be internal censorship,” Kiuru says.

Kiurunkin according to the audit committee is largely dependent on the information it obtains from the agency’s consultations.

“We don’t have enough time to start digging the agency’s folders ourselves,” Kiuru says, but says he himself has received weak signals from outside the committee’s work that the focus of the agency’s work has changed.

“The most important thing is whether the agency does what it needs to do, or whether it has hidden agendas,” Kiuru says.

“And now we are investigating it on our own initiative. It is a really strong action and a strong message. ”