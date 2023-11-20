Parliament | Center’s representative on the review received by the Constitutional Law Committee: Behind everything is the ministry’s lousy law preparation

The Constitutional Law Committee has previously demanded that reforms related to the same entity should be brought to the parliament in one bill.

The center Member of Parliament and member of the Constitutional Law Committee Petri Honkonen says that the Constitutional Law Committee has become a vicarious victim in the assessment of the effects of social security cuts.

There has been a dispute within the committee about whether the committee should first combine the processing of the government’s benefit cut proposals and then request a separate assessment of their fundamental and human rights impacts.

Legal scholars also criticized Saturday’s Helsingin Sanomat strongly that the committee processes the surgical proposals separately, which is why the legal assessment of their combined effects remains incomplete.

According to Honkonen, the main culprit in the whole dispute is the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the ministry’s “really lousy law preparation”.

According to him, it is not a well-established way for the Constitutional Law Committee to start evaluating joint effects or combine the consideration of bills.

Constitution Committee has stated, for example, in 2016 when evaluating the public finance plan of the then government, that the ministries preparing the laws are key in evaluating the constitutional aspects. In the same assessment, it was said that it may be difficult to correct the shortcomings and mistakes in the preparation phase in the later stages.

The Constitutional Law Committee already proposed at the time in 2016 that simultaneous reforms related to the same body of legislation should be combined into one government proposal – or alternatively, the effects of reforms related to the same fundamental rights should be assessed “as comprehensively as possible”.

According to Honkonen, this still applies. In his opinion, the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) should have put the social security cuts together and brought them to the parliament with one government proposal.

Then the government could have assessed the combined effects already when preparing the laws, says Honkonen. Likewise, the Constitutional Law Committee would have been better able to assess the effects of the cuts on fundamental rights than at present.

Produced by the government at the beginning of October memorandum on the combined effects of social security cuts according to Honkonen, does not cover this need, because the memorandum has not considered the matter from the perspective of fundamental rights.

Set A week ago, the opposition representatives of the constitutional committee demanded that the committee combine the processing of the government’s benefit cut proposals and ask the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for a “comprehensive assessment of the fundamental and human rights effects”.

The committee rejected the proposal by a vote of 9–4. The center is also in the opposition, but its representatives did not support the proposal.