Parliament BTI information: In addition to Director General Yli-Viikari, the Office’s General Counsel on suspicion of an official criminal investigation concerning VTV

According to the BTI, the preliminary investigation of the Central Criminal Police has started with an agreement with the official, in which the official was paid without obligation to work.

Public finances According to STT, a police investigation into the National Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin in addition to the General Counsel Mikko Koiranen. According to STT, the preliminary investigation of the Central Criminal Police has started with an agreement according to which the official was paid without obligation to work. The Parliamentary Ombudsman declared the 2016 agreement illegal last December.

In a press release on Saturday, Yli-Viikari denied that he had committed an official crime. Koiranen also denies BTI that he has committed any official crime.

In the case it was a matter of paying VTV ‘s chief inspector two years’ salary on the condition that he did nothing. In the spring of 2016, Koiranen and Yli-Viikari, who had previously served as Administrative Director, entered into an agreement under which the Agency’s Chief Inspector was paid first and then half the salary until the end of July 2018 without any work obligation.

Under the agreement, the chief inspector had no obligation to be in the office or the right to use the premises and equipment of the workplace. Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen according to the agreement has been in violation of the Parliamentary Civil Servants Act.

Yle said on Tuesday that the agency is considering suspending the officer under investigation.

Yli-Viikarin the activity has been attracting public attention for a long time. Yle said last autumn that Yli-Viikari had traveled to the taxpayers’ peak for a total of more than 100,000 euros in 2018–2019. Some of the trips were to expensive long-distance destinations, such as seminars.

Evening News again on Friday said that in 2018–2020, beauty care services were purchased for Yli-Viikari at the state peak for a total of just over 4,700 euros.

According to the financial rules of the State Audit Office, the expenditure of the Executive Director is approved by the Director of Administration and Resources. He has held the position since August Tuula Sandholm.

Sandholm tells STT that in his time he has not noticed any ambiguities in the calculations of CEO Tytti Yli-Viikari. According to him, it is normal practice in the agencies for a subordinate to accept the invoices of the CEO.

“I don’t find the arrangement in any way exceptional or problematic,” Sandholm says.

On Tuesday, the Parliamentary Committee decided to start the process of suspending Yli-Viikari. Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen (Central) said at a news conference that confidence in Yli-Viikari has been so badly shaken that it is not good to be in the position of Director General during the ongoing pre-trial investigation by the Central Criminal Police.

Read more: President Vehviläinen: Tytti Yli-Viikari’s explanations were not satisfactory, Parliament starts the process of removing the Director General

Two A line official from VTV tells STT that the CEO’s extensive travel has been updated within the agency even before the media jam.

On Tuesday, the subordinates were allowed to ask questions about the matter when an event was held for the staff, where Yli-Viikari gave his own review of the situation.

“There was a review of the current situation, measures under the Civil Servants Act, information about the measure against our own civil servant and what types of measures have been planned and what kind of investigation has been carried out,” Sandholm says.

Agency the rules require the authorizing officer to ensure that expenditure has been audited, is legal and contains the necessary explanations and annexes. According to the financial rules, the mission is based on a travel order approved in advance, as the travel plan works.

A travel order for the Executive Director is issued by the Director of Administration and Resources.

Sandholm has been preceded by VTV’s current General Counsel as Administrative Director Mikko Koiranen, who served as Administrative Director from 2004 to the end of March 2019. In addition, invoices at the agency have been approved at least by the CFO between March 2019 and August 2020. Neither commented to BTI on the approval of the invoices.