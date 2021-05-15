Parliament Braking debate on EU recovery package could undermine other parties’ confidence in basic Finnish co-operation, says researcher

According to Professor Emeritus Heikki Paloheimo, the discussion on the recovery package was a political statement by basic Finns, which can also be seen as part of the party’s municipal election campaign.

Basic Finns the parliamentary slowdown in the debate on the EU recovery package has hardly influenced the future voting behavior of MPs in other parties, says Professor Emeritus of Political Science Heikki Paloheimo From the University of Tampere.

The debate on the recovery package, which lasted more than four days, ended in Parliament on Saturday morning. According to Paloheimo, the discussion was a political statement that the Basic Finns strongly oppose the recovery package and Finland’s participation in it.

“Basic Finns are unlikely to achieve that the package will not be accepted. But it was obviously not even a realistic goal, but the goal was to strongly manifest one’s own position, ”Paloheimo assessed to STT.

“It has been emphasized that the Basic Finns are the leading EU-critical party in Finland, and perhaps it has also sought to influence the municipal election campaign.”

Paloheimo points out that, according to an opinion poll published by Eva last week by the business delegation, supporters of the Coalition Party and the Center are quite divided in their views on the EU recovery package.

“The stopping debate of basic Finns can thus also be seen as part of the municipal election campaign, in which the party seeks to increase its support, above all at the expense of the center and the Coalition Party.”

In Eva’s poll 43 per cent of the Coalition Party’s supporters considered that participation in the EU recovery package was not in Finland’s interests. 40 per cent of the Coalition Party’s supporters considered participation in the package to be in Finland’s interests.

43 per cent of the centre’s supporters said that it was in Finland’s interests to participate in the recovery package. The opposite view was held by 34 percent of downtown supporters.

In the process Paloheimo points out that the debate in Parliament on the EU recovery package may have difficult effects for basic Finns. According to him, the days-long discussion on the recovery package may leave a negative crack in other parties’ confidence in the ability of basic Finns to co-operate.

“It is probable that this braking debate will increase uncertainty and suspicion in other parliamentary parties about how well the Basic Finns would be suitable as a governing party with other parties,” Paloheimo estimates.

“Basic Finns may well become the largest party in the next parliamentary elections, but if this slowdown leaves a negative picture of the party’s ability to cooperate, then one can ask after the next parliamentary elections what the party will do with its possible election victory.”