Parliament Ben Zyskowicz spent his first day without Ilkka Kanerva – “I hoped the treatments would work”

Parliament observed a quiet moment in memory of Ilkka Kanerva before the plenary session on Tuesday.

One was out of the crowd when Parliament met for its plenary session after Easter. According to the cup talks, Ilkka Kanerva, a long-time Member of the Coalition Party who died of a serious illness, left behind more than one man-sized opening.

Kanerva died of a serious illness on Maundy Thursday. He was 74 years old.

Congressman Ben Zyskowicz (kok) says he thinks about it every day. The severity of Kanerva’s illness had dawned on Zyskowicz in recent weeks, but hope was still alive.

“I was hoping that the treatments could be successful so that there would be more years to live.”

The Thursday night before Good Friday, Zyscowicz received the news through the Coalition Group’s discussion group. He and Kanerva had been friends since 1970.

Zyskowicz says he wondered on Thursday how unpredictable life is. Kanervak ​​also “burst with vitality” and “joy of life” a moment ago.

“Until a few months ago, Ike was in full force. He is gone today. Such a person was just snatched away from us. ”

Read more: Parliament honored the memory of Ilkka Kanerva in a quiet moment and with a flag of sorrow

Ilkka Kanerva became a Member of Parliament at the end of September 1975. Zyskowicz succeeded his friend in the next election.

Now Zyskowicz is the longest-serving Member of Parliament. This was not to happen, but in the spring of next year, Zyskowicz had to give up and apply for Kanerva again for a new season.

So Kanerva had said before about her illness.

“I would not have liked to have become the longest-serving Member of Parliament in such circumstances.”

There was a mourning flag in the Parliament building in memory of Ilkka Kanerva.

Kuppilan at the tables, representatives of different parties share their experiences and memories with Ilkka Kanerva. Compassionate speech is a continuation of Easter’s cross-party grief reaction.

Read more: Ilkka Kanerva is dead – Politicians recall long-term Member of Parliament, President Niinistö: “A deeply convincing voice and thought have subsided”

Read more: Ilkka Kanerva is remembered from his wide circle of acquaintances: “It is said that when he walked on the Turku market and met two people, he greeted three of them.”

At some point in their careers, all current MPs have been new MPs for Kanerva.

Until the end, Kanerva’s approach was to ask newcomers from each party if they needed help and if so, he would help.

A long-distance politician would reportedly have afforded arrogance that he did not have. He wouldn’t always have needed help, but when he wanted to.

According to Zyskowicz, representatives of other partiesthe talks tell of how Kanerva made her career.

“Ike never became known as a contender or one who would go on to argue to raise his own political profile.”

One thing Zyskowicz is particularly annoyed.

Kanerva, who specializes in foreign and security policy, would have had a lot to say this spring when Russia invaded Ukraine and Finland is possibly seeking NATO.

Kanerva gave his last parliamentary speech in December. In it, he warned that Russia’s tools include the use and threat of military force, and that Finland must not accept any kind of lobbying.

Zyskowicz is silent for a moment until he continues.

“I would have liked Ilkka to have lived and seen this historic process, by which I mean Finland’s accession to NATO.”