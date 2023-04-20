Parliament | Basic Finns will continue on the right side of the hall – the Parliament will decide the seating order on Thursday

Four years ago, a dispute arose over the seating arrangement, when the other parties decided to move Perusfinomaiket to the right side of the plenary hall, against the will of the party.

Parliament will decide on Thursday’s plenary session on the seating order of the groups in the election period that has started. In the main motion, the seats of the parties in the plenary hall are the same as last term, says the general secretary of the parliament Maija-Leena Paavola.

The parliamentary groups have reportedly already acknowledged the basic motion. It means that Perusfinomalets will continue on the right side of the hall. Basic Finns were moved there last election season against the will of the party, because Rkp wanted to move from the right side to the center of the hall.

The order of the parliamentary groups in the plenary hall from left to right is as follows: the Left Alliance, Sdp, the Greens, the center, Liike Nyt, Rkp, Christian Democrats, the Coalition and Basic Finns.

Rkp reasoned in 2019 their willingness to move because the seating arrangement reflects the political positions of the parties. Basic Finns did not want to move to the right side of the hall, but the other parties voted for the move, despite the opposition of Basic Finns. Basic Finns were hurt by what happened.

This time, the parliamentary groups have apparently agreed on the order by consensus.

“The seats have already been decided. We fill almost the entire right axis”, the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra signal.