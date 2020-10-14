Parliament Basic Finns support a motion of censure on Kiuru: Tavio also emphasizes the responsibility of the Prime Minister

Ville Tavio, Chairman of the Basic Finns’ Parliamentary Group, also emphasizes Kiuru’s responsibility for restaurant restrictions.

Basic Finns the parliamentary group intends to vote for the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) in favor of a motion of censure, says the chairman of the parliamentary group Ville Tavio (ps).

The opposition Christian Democrats have also expressed their support a motion of censure by the Coalition Party.

Parliament to vote on the matter this afternoon. In the background is mask discussion i.e., the government’s policies related to the use of face masks and its mask survey in the spring.

“It has mainly been thought that the responsibility for this mask issue would also lie with the Prime Minister. It’s hard to say now who really made that decision, ”Tavio opens the parliamentary group’s discussion on the subject.

Tavio refers to yesterday’s Yle A-studio, where Kiuru performed. According to Tavio, Kiuru did not directly deny that THL did not give a message to the public about the use of face masks in the spring.

“In that light, I don’t quite know if it was the decision of the Prime Minister or Kiuru. When they don’t answer that question directly. ”

According to Tavio, the people should have been given a proper explanation in the mask matter, but it has not come.

Read more: Minister Kiuru on the mask discussion in Yle’s A-studio: “At the moment we have a problem that there are very many votes when these issues are communicated”

In basic Finns according to Tavio, it has been considered what the government partner center intends to do when “the investigation was thus halfway”.

“It seems a bit at the moment that a proper explanation is not available. There are no direct answers from Kiuru. ”

Kiuru gave the government to the Sote Ministerial Group their report on the events of the spring on tuesday. Representatives of the center have said that the report is sufficient and the center will support Minister Kiuru in the vote.

A motion of censure at the center is a discussion about face masks communicating last spring. If the basic Finns think that the responsibilities are unclear, Tavio believes that Kiuru is responsible for at least another grievance. According to him, the government’s restaurant restrictions last week also unnecessarily apply to food restaurants.

“Yes, Kiuru is the one who takes responsibility in any case.”

According to Tavio, it has not been heard that there is an increase in the risk of infection in food restaurants even after 11 pm. Tavio sees this as an additional reason to support Kiuru’s motion of censure.