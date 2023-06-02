The National Assembly of Nicaragua (the country’s parliament) approved this Thursday (1st) a law that empowers the new Red Cross of Nicaragua, linked to the Ministry of Health, to use the emblem and flag of the International Red Cross.

The Organic Law of the Nicaraguan Red Cross, unanimously approved by the 91 deputies, establishes that the new Nicaraguan Red Cross “may use the emblem of the International Red Cross, the use of these emblems by individuals being prohibited”.

On May 10, the Nicaraguan parliament, controlled by the Daniel Ortega dictatorship, urgently closed the Nicaraguan Red Cross, an organization that had operated since 1931, and ordered the transfer of its assets to the State.

Sandinista deputies and their allies accused the Nicaraguan Red Cross of having acted against its principles in the demonstrations for democracy that broke out five years ago, which demanded Ortega’s resignation and were violently repressed by the dictatorship, leaving hundreds dead.

The deputies also approved the creation of a new “Nicaraguan Red Cross as an autonomous, decentralized entity, with a legal entity, its own assets, indefinite duration and full capacity to acquire rights and contract obligations, which will be the legal successor and without interruption of the Association of Nicaraguan Red Cross”.

The law states that this decentralized entity will refrain “from taking part in hostilities and, at any time, in controversies of a political, racial, religious or ideological nature”.

The former Red Cross Society of Nicaragua was governed by the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and had buildings, properties and vehicles in the different municipalities of Nicaragua, which passed into the hands of the State.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has been accentuated after the disputed general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive and the second with his wife, Rosario. Murillo, as vice president, with his main competitors in prison and in the absence of impartial international observers.