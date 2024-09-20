Ecuador’s Parliament approved a resolution on Friday (20) asking the government of President Daniel Noboa to request the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The measure, which was approved with 79 votes, did not have the support of the caucus linked to former leftist president Rafael Correa. Although the resolution is not binding, that is, it does not oblige the Ecuadorian government to act, it represents an official position of the National Assembly, the country’s parliament, in the face of human rights violations committed in Venezuela.

The resolution is based on a series of international reports, including those from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the UN Panel of Independent Experts, which document extensive cases of violations of the basic rights of citizens living under the Maduro regime. Among the crimes reported are murders, torture, arbitrary arrests, political persecution, rape and enforced disappearances.

All of these crimes are classified as crimes against humanity under Article 7 of the Rome Statute, a treaty that Ecuador ratified in 2002, committing to cooperate with the ICC in cases of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

Since 2017, several governments and parliaments around the world have called on the ICC to launch formal investigations into Venezuela. In September 2018, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru were the first countries to submit the Venezuelan situation to the ICC for analysis, which is currently investigating cases of abuses by the Chavista regime. The Ecuadorian National Assembly reaffirmed its support for these efforts, while calling for more decisive action by the Noboa government.

In addition to requesting Maduro’s arrest, the resolution approved today calls for the seizure and confiscation of assets in the name of the dictator and third parties associated with him, for the benefit of the victims of the crimes.

The Ecuadorian Parliament’s resolution also highlighted the need for international cooperation to address crimes against humanity. Ecuador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was urged to work with the ICC to promote international justice and ensure that those responsible for human rights violations in Venezuela are prosecuted. “Impunity cannot prevail when it comes to crimes of this magnitude,” parliamentarians said during the session.