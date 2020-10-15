Upgrade
Parliament Are the masks still talking? Live broadcast from Parliamentary Question Time right now

October 15, 2020
Earlier on Thursday, the government outlined new recommendations to curb the corona epidemic.

Opposition will once again be able to ask the government about current issues when Parliament convenes for Question Time beginning at 4 p.m.

In recent days, politics has been particularly turbulent government attitude to masks. The debate erupted during last week’s Question Time.

On Wednesday, Parliament voted for the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) confidence in the opposition party on the initiative of the Coalition.

Other government corona measures may also be discussed in Parliament. Earlier on Thursday, the government outlined new recommendations.

