The Catalan Parliament approved this Thursday the reform of the chamber’s regulations that regulates for the first time the electronic vote and expands the assumptions for delegating the vote, until now restricted to long-term sick leave or maternity and paternity leave. The global modification of the text, validated by 106 votes in favor, 26 against (PP and Vox) and two abstentions (Aliança Catalana), protects the vote of the former president Carles Puigdemont and former minister Lluís Puig, residents in Belgium and elected deputies on 12-M. The PP has announced that it will appeal the reform before the Constitutional Court (TC). The Republican deputy Ruben Wagensberg, who has already returned from Switzerland after the Tsunami case was closed, was applauded when he took his seat in the Plenary.

The Council of Statutory Guarantees (CGE), the autonomous body that reviews the constitutionality of laws, drafted a report, at the request of the PP, which states that the reform does not violate any constitutional precept and only clarifies that when a deputy delegates the vote he must specify the meaning of the vote at each point so that the recipient does not end up supplanting his will. With irony, the socialist Ferran Pedret thanked the PP for its contribution to improve the text. That contribution, however, has not been collected. The session, which was about the investiture negotiations, had a moment of tension when Josep Rull, president of the Parliament, called the attention of the PP and Vox speakers for calling Puigdemont and Puig “fugitives from justice”. “They left Spain without any search and arrest warrant. “The rest of Europe is a space of justice and freedom,” said Rull, who this afternoon reprimanded several deputies, including those from ERC and CUP.

With the reform, the Chamber normalises a practice that it applied in the last mandate by accepting Puig’s vote despite the appeals to the Constitutional Court that had been raised by several parties, including the PSC, which has now changed its criteria due to the application of the amnesty law and because it is involved with ERC in the negotiation of the investiture. In fact, the Board, with a pro-independence majority, accepted the vote of the two deputies from the beginning of this mandate, despite the fact that the Constitutional Court, in a ruling, said that the delegation of vote could not protect someone who had voluntarily fled from justice. The reform includes a transitional provision that allows deputies subject to an amnesty process to delegate their vote while there is an open procedure against them.

Marta Vilalta, spokesperson for ERC, welcomed the reform of the regulations as a “further tool” to fight against “repression” and agreed with Susana Segovia, from the Comuns, in criticising the PP for protesting against the delegation of votes in Catalonia when it does not speak out when it exists in other autonomous parliaments, such as Andalusia and Navarre. Telematic voting exists in Congress. Segovia claimed that now the vote can be delegated when a deputy has a first-degree relative admitted and that from now on the Chamber will be able to approve institutional declarations by qualified majority without the need for them to be unanimous. With the change, she argued, the veto of the extreme right is avoided. The reform makes the temporary transfer of deputies to form their own group that will benefit the CUP more flexible.

Together with the socialists and the rest of the pro-sovereignty groups, Junts has been left alone in trying to remove a section of the regulations that suspends the rights (the seat) of deputies who are brought to trial for corruption. It was the precept that was applied to the former president Laura Borràs, who was finally convicted. “A political use was made of it,” said the deputy Jeanine Abella (Junts). The socialists have accused the PP of always voting against what the majority expresses and of appearing to yearn for the high times of the process. The popular Juan Fernández has indicated that they will lodge the appeal before the Constitutional Court —“We will not allow them to turn the Parliament into their shed”— while the CUP spokesperson, Laure Vega, has summarised it as a “small exercise of sovereignty”.

