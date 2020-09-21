new Delhi: Parliament on Monday approved the ‘Insolvency and Insolvency Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020’. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that under the Insolvency and Insolvency Code (IBC), insolvency action can be taken against the companies defaulting in loan payments and personal guarantors. The Rajya Sabha approved this bill a few days ago. On Monday, the Lok Sabha also approved the bill.

The government brought an ordinance in June to amend the IBC. Under this, a provision was made that no new bankruptcy action will be started from March 25 due to the corona virus epidemic for six months. The lockdown was imposed on 25 March to prevent the spread of corona virus in the country.

Responding to the discussion on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Sitharaman clarified that action will continue against the companies defaulting in loan payments before March 25 as part of the insolvency process. He said that such companies will not get relief from this amendment.

The Finance Minister said, “If there is a demand for ground situation between different sessions, then there is a need to bring an ordinance. The obligation of a responsible government is to use the ordinance to show that it is with the people of India. ”The Finance Minister said that due to the situation caused by the epidemic, there was a demand for immediate steps and the ordinance for that. The method was chosen.

Following the Minister’s reply, the Lok Sabha approved the ‘Insolvency and Insolvency Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020’ by voice. Sitharaman said that due to Kovid-19, companies are facing a crisis.

The Finance Minister said, “In such a situation, we decided to postpone sections 7, 9, 10 of the IBC.” This enabled us to save the companies going bankrupt due to exceptional circumstances. Is related to The Finance Minister made it clear that the objective of the IBC is to keep the companies moving, not to liquidate them.

Taking part in the discussion on the bill, A. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary of the Congress said that 37 applications were accepted in 2016-17, but not a single liquidation. By 2021, only 3,991 applications were accepted, of which 2,108 are still pending. This is the proof of the work of the NDA government.

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey said that such a law has come which created a different atmosphere in this country. He said that from 2004 to 2014, the country was troubled about the banking system and the NPA in the country is due to the Congress. He said that the recovery rate of the Insolvency and Insolvency Code (IBC) is more than 42 percent, while the compensation for such various measures taken during the Congress was between three and 14 percent.

Supporting the bill, Pinaki Mishra of the BJD said that as long as the infrastructure is not sufficient, there will be no benefit.

Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP said that the objective of some companies has become to declare bankruptcy and manipulate the shares by creating a company, such people are anti-nationals who exploit the poor. He said that the tightening of these companies will be better for both the public and the economy. Yadav stated the need to bring transparency in electoral bonds.

Supriya Sule of NCP said that at such a time this bill is welcome. At the time of the pandemic, we have to bail out the companies facing pressure. Manish Tiwari of the Congress said that the government should pay attention that the money should be in the hands of the public at this time.

Jaydev Galla of Telugu Desam Party and Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena also supported the bill.

