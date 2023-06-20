Parliament | Antti Kurvinen to lead the center’s parliamentary group

Kurvinen served in Marin’s government as Minister of Science and Culture and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

The center a third-term Member of Parliament has been elected as the chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen. Kurvinen’s election at the group meeting of the parliamentary group was unanimous, according to the centre’s press release.

Kurvinen served in Marin’s government as Minister of Science and Culture and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. Before that, he served as the chairman of the parliamentary group.

A second-term member of parliament was elected as the first vice-chairman of the parliamentary group Eva Kalli. The choice was unanimous.

A member of parliament from the second term was elected as the second vice-president Eerikki Viljanen. The second candidate for the position was a Member of Parliament Hanna Huttunen.