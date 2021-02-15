Parliament Ano Turtiainen, who refused to use a face mask, and Anu Vehviläinen, Speaker of Parliament, discussed by telephone: “I can’t tell you about the content”

Last week, the Presidents pointed out Turkish masculinity and sub-style language.

Parliamentary speaker Anu Vehviläinen discussed on Monday the MP Ano Turtiainen with.

The topic of discussion was probably the incident in Parliament last Wednesday and the fact that Turtiainen refuses to use a face shield.

“I have visited today a telephone conversation with a representative of Turtiainen, but the content of the call, I can not tell you”, she signaled to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

According to Iltalehti Turtiainen himself wanted to discuss with the President why his non-masking is constantly being reprimanded.

On Wednesday deputy speaker Juho Eerola (ps) had pointed out Turtiainen’s unmaskedness, which, according to Iltalehti, had later led to an incident in the corridor of the President in which Turtiainen was perceived as threatening Eerola.

Turtiainen has been elected to Parliament from the same constituency in Southeast Finland from the lists of basic Finns as Turtiainen.

Also on Tuesday Vehviläinen remarked on Turkish sub-style language. Moreover, at that time, he was speaking against the instructions without a mask.

Unmasked Turtiainen has justified it on health grounds. Today, he forms his own parliamentary group after being separated from the group of basic Finns in the summer.

In September, Parliament recommended that MPs wear face shields in plenary all the time, ie also when speaking.