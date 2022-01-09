Monday, January 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament Ano Turtiainen threatens with violence and claims that World War II has broken out, but what is he aiming for? The HS clarified the real backgrounds of the MP’s party

by admin
January 9, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Member of Parliament Ano Turtiainen has lowered the bar for making politics lower than ever. Who supports him? What is he aiming for? And what should be done about it?

Tuesday On October 26, 2021, Parliament discussed the basic oats of everyday politics, the amendment of the Vehicle Tax Act. Congressman Ano Turtiainen sat in the back row of the Chamber. He had other things in mind.

Turtiainen was on the move.

.
#Parliament #Ano #Turtiainen #threatens #violence #claims #World #War #broken #aiming #clarified #real #backgrounds #MPs #party

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Biden's and Putin's governments meet due to crisis in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.