Parliament Ano Turtiainen threatens with violence and claims that World War II has broken out, but what is he aiming for? The HS clarified the real backgrounds of the MP’s party

Member of Parliament Ano Turtiainen has lowered the bar for making politics lower than ever. Who supports him? What is he aiming for? And what should be done about it?

Tuesday On October 26, 2021, Parliament discussed the basic oats of everyday politics, the amendment of the Vehicle Tax Act. Congressman Ano Turtiainen sat in the back row of the Chamber. He had other things in mind.

Turtiainen was on the move.