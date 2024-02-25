Parliament | An organization funded by the United States invites MPs on a trip to Israel – this is how common lobbying trips are

The administrative director of the Parliament, Pertti Rauhio, estimates that giving strict travel instructions to MPs is difficult.

Meetings with politicians, start-up entrepreneurs and representatives of the armed forces, but also a visit to the victims of the Hamas attack.

Such a travel program is planned by an organization called European Leadership Network (Elnet), which has invited Finnish MPs to Israel for four days. HS has seen the invitation. The organization offsets the costs incurred from the trip.

Elnet is an organization that was founded in 2007 and promotes pro-Israelism in Europe. Founder and director of the organization Raanan Eliaz described to the American magazine Forward in 2008 that it aims for a low profile. Elnet receives the majority of its funding from American donors.

HS does not know whether any of the members of parliament who received the invitation have answered in the affirmative.

For MPs organized trips are one of the forms of lobbying, i.e. political influence. Various governmental entities or organizations promoting their message may organize trips to improve the country's image in the eyes of Finnish decision-makers.

In 2022, Helsingin Sanomat reported for a trip funded by the Qatar National Human Rights Committee and attended Ville Tavio (ps) and Petri Huru (p.s.). At the time, there was a Persian Gulf Coast country that was preparing for the World Cup repeatedly criticized trampling on human rights and mistreatment of migrant workers.

Members of Parliament are expected to report separately to the parliament those trips worth more than 400 euros, which are paid for by a third party and which are not related to the work of the representative or are purely personal.

Administrative Director of the Parliament Pertti Rauhio tells HS that the connection of the trip to the representative work is at least somewhat open to interpretation.

“Committee trips are of course related to trips of international organizations in which the parliament is involved. Trips approved by the board are also such if, for example, a representative is invited to speak at a meeting and the board processes the invitation,” he describes.

In addition, according to Rauhio, the parties organize visits to their European umbrella organizations and, for example, their sister parties.

In any way lobbying trips do not seem to be very common – at least based on the representatives' own statements.

HS reviewed the gift announcements published by the parliament, which will be available online from April 2023. The group includes a trip to Brussels organized by the US embassy and the former CEO of Google by Eric Schmidt piloted by the Schmidt Futures charity organization, a seminar trip to Montana, USA.

Mostly, representatives enter event tickets in the gift register. Ruisrock, Flow Festival and sports events are repeated frequently. There are also a few received kitchen knives and a wristwatch.

With MPs have a fairly broad discretion in how they perform their tasks and, for example, which invitations they respond affirmatively to.

Administrative director Rauhio assesses for HS that it is difficult to give general instructions on what kind of trips you can participate in.

“It can also depend on the current political situation. Where it used to be more appropriate to keep in touch may, for example, change,” he says.

According to Rauhio, different invitations are discussed and, for example, the international department of the parliament knows how to assess what the inviter's motive might be and how it should be treated.