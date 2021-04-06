Parliament An additional audit is being carried out in Parliament regarding VTV

The parliamentary auditors are due to sign the parliamentary audit report next week, but according to the chairman of the parliamentary auditors, it cannot yet be signed for VTV.

In Parliament an additional audit will be carried out with regard to the State Audit Office (VTV), says the Chairman of the Parliamentary Auditors, Member of Parliament Veijo Niemi (ps).

The auditors of the Parliament are due to sign the auditor’s report next week, but according to Niemi, the auditor’s report cannot yet be signed for VTV.

“I refuse to sign such an audit report while, at the same time, the Parliamentary Committee is considering [pääjohtaja Tytti] Yli-Viikarin possible dismissal, the Audit Committee will prepare a report on VTV and the Central Criminal Police will also investigate the matter, ”says Niemi.

“It would be time for Uuno to sign a clean audit report for VTV at the same time. Yes, this now requires a more detailed explanation. ”

In the additional audit, VTV’s use of money is reviewed at a more detailed level than is customary. Niemi hopes that the work can be done during April.

In the background have been uncovered during the early part of the year by the Agency and its Executive Director Yli-Viikarin spending on, for example, travel and entertainment expenses and beauty and styling services.

“The main concern is whether there is any ambiguity. Take, for example, these extra expenses of thousands of euros for make-up, which has been very much in public, ”says Niemi.

According to him, the additional audit covers the period after the beginning of 2020. This is the period since Niemi himself has served as chairman of the auditors.

Parliamentary launched by the Chancellery Committee last week, the process of arresting Yli-Viikari from office for the duration of the ongoing central criminal police investigation.

In addition to Yli-Viikari, Krp’s investigation is directed at VTV’s General Counsel To Mikko Koiran. According to BTI, the preliminary investigation has started with an agreement with the official, in which the official was paid without obligation to work. The Parliamentary Ombudsman declared the 2016 agreement illegal last December.

Yli-Viikari and Koiranen have denied having committed any official crime.

The Parliamentary Audit Committee is also currently examining VTV’s operations. It began its investigation in February after ambiguities in the agency had become widely public.

The task of VTV is to audit and supervise the state’s financial management as an independent national audit authority. It operates in connection with Parliament and is supervised by the Parliament’s auditors on the one hand and the Audit Committee on the other.

However, the Agency has a status independent of Parliament, which is guaranteed by the Constitution.

Niemi thinks it is worth considering whether the supervision is working at the current time.

“Yes, this is certainly a place to sit down and think about whether this is the case [valvonta] at a sufficient level and whether it is sufficient for the Audit Committee to check, ”says Niemi.