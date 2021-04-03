Parliament According to President Anu Vehviläinen, MP Ano Turtiainen’s “threatening” tweet is being discussed in Parliament

In his tweet, Turtiainen commented on a possible mask coercion.

Parliamentary the President Anu Vehviläinen by Congressman Ano Turtiainen on saturday On Twitter the “threatening” message published will be returned to Parliament immediately after Easter.

In his tweet, Turtiainen commented on a possible mask coercion. He wrote in a message to his friend saying he was ready to kill if a mask was forced on someone in this country. Turtiainen stated that he would not look at the situation from the side either, and at the same time sent greetings to his colleagues who supported the mask coercion.

He later asked on Twitter why Vehviläinen associates him with threatening violence. He said the intention was just to show other decision-makers how citizens are already talking.