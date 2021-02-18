Parliament A heated debate in electricity is expected in Parliament – The Coalition Party has made a better proposal than the government’s proposal

On Thursday, Parliament will hold a referendum debate on the government’s proposal to address the increase in electricity transmission prices.

One can expect a slippage from the debate, as the opposition party in particular has been dissatisfied with the government’s proposal.

The Coalition Party has submitted its own bill on the same issue, which will also be discussed in Parliament on Thursday. There is also a citizens’ initiative very similar to the Coalition Party’s initiative.

The government presentsthat the ceiling for one-off increases in electricity transmission prices will be reduced from the current 15% to 8%. The fall in the ceiling is part of a comprehensive package of measures that the government is seeking to limit the rise in transfer prices.

The amendment would also cut the maximum allowable return for distribution network companies. The reasonable return on capital employed in distribution networks would fall to 4% next year from 5.73% last year.

As a combined effect of the package, the government estimates that next year, network companies will be able to collect EUR 350 million less from customers than in 2020.

According to the government, the proposal could save up to a couple of hundred euros in the electricity bill for the whole year for a residential house that consumes a lot of electricity.

According to the proposal, the network operator should also design, build and maintain the electricity network so that the company would provide its services in a cost-effective manner. Planning should compare alternative investments and consult customers. The Energy Agency could order the company to change its plan if its measures are not cost-effective.

Power the reasonableness of the increase in transfer prices has been the subject of lively public debate since 2016, when the network company Caruna announced that it would increase prices by 27 percent.

As a result Juha Sipilän the (central) government tightened regulation on transfer pricing. Nevertheless, the increases have still been considered unreasonable in part, and therefore the government of Sanna Marin (sd) is now also intervening.

The debate on the subject intensified again recently when Yle said that the investments made in the event of storms explain only a small part of the increases in electricity transmission prices in recent years. The rise in prices has often been explained by the need for companies to invest in networks, for example due to storm security.

According to Yle’s study, however, network investments caused an average annual increase in transmission charges of just under 4% in 2016–2018.

Instead, the increases were explained, among other things, by the renewal of the control model for network companies in 2016. After the changes, both transmission prices and the turnover of network companies have started to grow strongly.

His own bill In its proposal, the Coalition Party criticizes, among other things, the fact that the so-called deficit adjustment period is being extended. It would give companies more time to raise prices.

A smoothing period means that companies are allowed to recover a deficit accumulated during a given control period during the next control period.

Member of Parliament behind the Coalition bill Heikki Vestman notes that, according to the Agency ‘s public data, electricity grid companies have accumulated a massive calculated revenue deficit in recent years. During 2016–2019, according to Vestman’s invoices, it has accumulated more than one billion euros for later invoicing.

Finnish consumers and companies thus have a kind of “hidden debt” to electricity network companies. The government’s proposal would lead to an extra leveling period for electricity grid companies to raise prices, Vestman criticizes.

“The Coalition Party wants to cut the opportunities for lust billing offered by the current model from monopoly companies. We cannot accept billing customers for accumulated deficits for more than a decade, ”Vestman says in a statement.