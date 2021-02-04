John matze announced that he had been fired as CEO of Parler on Thursday. The social network was one of the social media used by the followers of the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, to plan the January 6 attack on the federal Capitol.

Wednesday’s announcement followed Amazon’s decision on January 11 to kick Parler out of its web host because the platform refused to remove posts calling for the murder, rape and torture of politicians, tech company executives and others. Google and Apple removed Parler’s app from their app stores.

In a post on the professional social network LinkedIn, Matze thanked Parler employees. “This is not goodbye. Just see you later for now,” he wrote.

Matze linked an article by Fox Business citing a statement he had sent to employees saying he was fired on January 29 by the Parler board of directors, controlled by conservative donor Rebekah Mercer.

“The Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately remove me from my position as CEO of Parler,” the statement said. “I did not participate in this decision.”

A federal judge on January 22 rejected a request by Parler to order Amazon to reinstate its hosting service. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said she was not dismissing Parler’s claims against Amazon.

Matze, who co-founded Parler in 2018, indicated in a lawsuit that Parler’s sudden shutdown was at least in part due to “a desire to deny President Trump a platform on any major social media service.”

Parler recorded a spike of new users after Twitter vetoed Trump, under pressure to limit provocative speech after the Jan.6 attack, which led to five deaths. Trump was also banned on Facebook and Instagram.

Trump considered joining Parler under a pseudonym, Matze said.

Matze told the court that Parler “does not tolerate incitement to violence or breaking the law” and that he relied on volunteer “juries” to identify problematic posts and vote on whether they should be removed.

Amazon said the suspension had been a “last resort” to prevent Parler from harboring violent plans to disrupt the presidential transition in the United States.

Parler, rise and fall in a few days

Parler had a meteoric rise and was later banned from various services. Photo EFE

This social network, which is presented as “Twitter without rules” and as an “unbiased” social network, as it is self-described in the stores where it can be downloaded. And it boasts of not having moderators.

Over the last few months, Parler managed to become the place of Twitter’s “downfalls”: conservatives, conspirators, members of QAnon and citizens annoyed with the policies of the most politicized social network of all, Twitter.

As they explain, They are looking for a space “without censorship”. But it is known in the environment as “the network of the extreme right.”

Its growth had a lot to do with Trump’s inflammatory style in the networks: it was launched in 2018, in August 2020 it had a million users and by November it had already been consolidated as an “alternative to Twitter”: after election day US, increased its number of users eight times compared to July.

Went from 4.5 million users in the first week of November to eight by the end of 2020. Although it is far from the 175 million that Twitter has, it is an exponential growth.

