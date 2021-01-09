The political divide in the United States, which increased with the assault on the Capitol between far-right groups that follow Donald Trump and liberal Democrats, vehemently moved to the Internet and made a social network grow that until now went unnoticed: Parler.

This platform, which was launched in August 2018 in the United States, became the haven for right-wing supremacists and extremists who follow the US president.

The process began several months ago, but accelerated in the last week with Twitter’s decision to block Trump for his pro-violence messages, which was taken by his followers as an act of “censorship.”

Supporters of Donald Trump now pitch their conspiracy theories at Parler. (AP)

Parler presents itself as an unbiased alternative to Twitter and Facebook, and maintains that there are absolute “freedom of expression”.

These marketing phrases on the site target the political segment that follows the real estate mogul, and fits perfectly with their conspiracy theories.

In May 2019 Parler had about 100,000 users and a year later the site reached 2,800,000. Trump’s campaign to discredit the presidential elections of last November, speaking of “fraud” and “operations” of the Democrats, made it grow to more than 8,000,000 users.

In Parler, the messages against the American political system and the establishment multiply, and the highly racist and anti-Semitic attacks. They even throw themselves Unverifiable theories of plots to bring down Trump, or international conspiracies driven by Zionism.

Google announced Friday that it had removed Parler from the app stores for allowing “scandalous content” that could incite violence.

So did Android, accusing the site of having allowed organize the violent assault on the Capitol in the United States, it left five dead. And Apple has already warned that it will too if Parler doesn’t improve content moderation.

Despite everything, the site continues to grow in number of users, especially those who leave Twitter for having closed Trump’s account.

DV