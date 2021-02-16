Parler is back with the help of SkySilk, an American company based in Los Angeles. In the image you can see the logo of the application on a mobile. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / EFE

The silence lasted a month and now Parler has made noise again. The controversial social network, which has served as a haven for far-right sympathizers, advocates of conspiracy theories, and members of various white supremacist groups, was removed from the Google and Apple app store just days after the Capitol assault on 6 January and its storage service was closed by Amazon for allowing the creation and publication of messages that incited violence and hate speech. Until today. The social network has reached an agreement with SkySilk, a web infrastructure company based outside of Los Angeles, to host Parler, the company has confirmed to the American media.

“SkySilk is well aware that Parler has received an aggressive response from those who believe that its platform has been used as a safe haven for some bad actors,” explained the CEO of the company, Kevin Matossian. it’s a statement spread by NPR. “Let me be clear, Skysilk does not defend or condone hatred, but rather upholds the right to private trial and rejects the role of judge, jury and executioner.” So far, the company has not given more details of the deal it has made with the social network or the type of storage it provides.

Although Parler seems to have revived, the awakening has been slow and weak. The website works on a regular basis for users who access it by computer. Also, the site is not accepting new users yet. On mobile phones, the situation is worse: Parler’s app doesn’t seem to work at all, and it’s also not available in app stores.

Matze’s roller coaster

The social network of a month ago is very different from now. Starting with the dome. Just a few weeks ago, the Parler board fired its then CEO, John Matze, after a fight with conservative donor Rebekah Mercer, who controls the Parler board, following a discussion “about the future of free speech in Parler ”, according to statements by the young director to The New York Times. Matze has been replaced by Mark Meckler, 2009 co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots —A well-known far-right group flagged for allegedly helping organize the January 6 rally which preceded the attack on the United States Capitol.

Furthermore, Parler remains in a difficult position. His return does not mean that Apple and Google have restored his application in their stores. Plus, Parler is still fighting David and Goliath-style over an ongoing lawsuit against the giant Amazon; a process that according to some experts consulted by EL PAÍS does not look good for the small social network.

This is not the first time that the social network has tried to return to the market to be the communication vehicle for its more than 10 million users, according to Sensor Tower, and lead the battle of alternative networks against the power of the GAFA (name by which the group of mega companies is known: Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple). Parler had already shown signs of life at the end of January. The social network began to operate timidly from the cold Russian city of Rostov-on-Don – a 13-hour drive from Moscow – by the hand of DDoS-Guard, a Russian cybersecurity and internet traffic company, which provided its services to build a temporary website for the app, though his work with Parler was never entirely clear. “We do not have the freedom to disclose the services provided to our clients, regardless of their focus or audience, as it contradicts our privacy policy. Any client can access and use our services as long as their activities are not prohibited in the country and they do not violate any law, ”the company wrote when the news was released.

For his part, Jeffrey Wernick, Parler’s chief operating officer, explained to the newspaper The New York Times that DDoS-Guard only allowed “a temporary web page for Parler” and that Parler “would try to find other companies to operate his entire social network, preferably an American firm”. And they have shown it today with SkySilk.

Meanwhile, the debate around censorship and silenced profiles on traditional networks – such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Instagram and YouTube – continues. Furthermore, the strategies of these companies to create a healthier atmosphere, free from fake news, violence and hatred are increasingly being questioned by new alternative networks that sail under the banner of freedom of expression and companies that support them, such as SkySilk. “Once again, it is not about SkySilk endorsing the message, but rather the right of the courier to deliver it,” the company defends in a statement.

