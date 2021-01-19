Parler, a social network and app popular with the American far right, partially returned online the weekend with the help of a Russian-owned technology company. Although the site has not returned to full operation, the CEO of Parler said “to be sure” that the social media platform he runs will be fully online again at the end of January.

Parler, a fishing ground for neo-fascists, deniers, defenders of conspiracy theories including those of QAnon and followers of Donal Trump, was a great unknown among the general public outside the United States where he has 12 million users until he jumped into the media. when big technology companies blocked it for “incitement to violence” due to clear evidence that was the social network used to plan and coordinate the attack on the Capitol.

First the mobile applications of Apple and Google were blocked (the most used means to access this network), but the last straw came from Amazon Web Services when it suspended the services that until then it offered to Parler, including web hosting, which definitely the left out of the game although his followers are still active in other forums.

There was debate. There was talk of censorship and the first amendment to the US Constitution was invoked. It is clear that everyone has the right to have an opinion, even though the majority of moderates seem like barbarities and it is one of the fundamental freedoms, but social networks also have the moral and legal obligation to “moderate” the content they offer, to combat the messages hate and incitement to violence and not being complicit (by omission or action in the case of Parler) in an event as serious as an attempted coup in the self-declared “first” democracy on the planet.

Parler will return

As it is, it is clear that Parler will resume its activity soon. Parler CEO John Matze said he was in contact with several service providers to get back into business. What may surprise (or not taking into account what is happening in Russia) is that it is from the hand of a Russian service provider.

The analysis of the internet protocol address that Parler used over the weekend for the partial return is the property of DDos-Guard. A Russian-based company that provides hosting and other services to protect against distributed denial of service attacks. DDoS-Guard is known to host racist, far-right, anti-vaccine, conspiracy sites varied and part of 8kun, the return of the controversial 8Chan forum closed after the publication of a manifesto by the white supremacist who murdered 22 people in El Paso.

And that is the problem of giving a field to certain subjects as Parler has been doing, a social network without any type of moderation that has encouraged the worst instincts and has favored the terrible misinformation of our days. It begins with a manifesto and ends in a massacre. And you have to see how polarized social networks are. And not only in the United States. We “moderates” are fleeing like the plague …

On the other hand and in line with the main news, it will be curious to see if Parler ends up depending on a Russian firm with a history of web support that scares and also offers services to various Putin government agencies. There are few political analysts (and the FBI itself) who claim that Russian propaganda was behind Trump’s arrival at the White House, has fueled political divisions in the United States during his tenure and has ended up amplifying the false narrative of fraud election in Biden’s victory in recent weeks.