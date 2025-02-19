Parlem It is associated with Phone Balance for reduce the hours of use of screens. The Catalan operator has launched a pack With a mobile line and a device designed by Balance Phone thought for users interested in the Digital minimalism.

At the moment, the offer can only be acquired in the Flagship of Parlem, located on the ground floor of the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce of Barcelona. It is not ruled out that in the medium term other operators of the operator in Catalonia join the promotion.

In addition, both companies They will launch a campaign aimed at reducing exposure to screens. Under the motto Simplify to amplify real connectionsThe initiative argues that decreasing the excessive use of mobile transfers into an improvement in the quality of life.

The initiative is especially aimed at families with children, adolescents and young adults and will include performances with ampas and round tables on education and new technologies.

Three ‘liberated’ hours

The Phone balance device limits access only to essential apps and automatically blocks all content that can generate distractions or foster addictions.

Thanks to its use, you can recover up to three hours a day In screen time, equivalent to more than 1,000 hours a year.

Currently, the startup founded and directed by Albert Beltran and Carlos Fontclara offers two models. On the one hand, a Samsung A16with a more affordable price and aimed at children and young people, and on the other, a Samsung S24with a higher and adult -oriented price.

In the first month and a half since its launch, Balance Phone has already sold devices in 23 European countries. The company’s prevision is to start distributing worldwide from the second quarter of 2025.