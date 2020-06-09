Highlights: Parle-G biscuit maker’s decision amidst TRP scam

Indian media channel showing poisonous content will not give any ad

The MD of Bajaj Company has already announced the ban on three channels

Mumbai Police disclosed TRP racket, arrested many people

new Delhi

After the TRP scam surfaced, companies have become cautious about advertising on such channels. Major advertisers and media agencies continue to be concerned about how much advertising is cut in such channels. Some companies have decided not to advertise to channels that show ‘hate-promoting, toxic content’. A few days ago, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, talked about blacklisting the three channels. Now Parle Products has also said that it is looking to reduce the cost of advertisements on some channels so that other channels get a clear message. The company is being praised on social media for this step.

Parle can take other advertisers as well

The company making Parle-G Biscuits due to Kovid-19 did not appear much on TV. Its senior category head, Krishnarao Buddha, told a Mint newspaper that the company would not give ads to channels that broadcast ‘poisonous content’. He also said that he is talking to other advertisers about this as well. Buddha said, “We are exploring possibilities where other advertisers can come together and cut their spending on news channels so that all news channels have a clear message to change their content.” He said that the company does not want to spend money on aggression and poisoning channels.

Parle-G biscuits sold in lockdown that broke 82 year old record

Parle is getting accolades on Twitter

Parle Products’ move is being well appreciated on social media. Someone expressed the hope that the move may see a decrease in such content on news channels. At the same time, many people have thanked Parle and Bajaj.

Parle-ji’s first TV ad came in 1982

In 1939, when World War II was taking place in the world, Parle started making glucose biscuits. Glucose Biscuits were renamed as Parle-G in 1980. The slogan-flavored, power-filled Parle-G that came with Parle-G’s first TV commercial launched in 1982. Then Parle-ji was not promoted by any Bollywood star but by the superhero Shaktimaan, the favorite of children. The journey of ‘tasty, full of power’ Parle-ji has now reached ‘Zee Mane Genius’.